JumpCloud Named to MES Midmarket 100 by The Channel Company

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud has been recognized on the 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list by MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company. The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that are forward-thinking technology providers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion, or 100-2,500 total supported users or seats.

JumpCloud earned placement on the MES Midmarket 100 for three key reasons:

Their go-to-market strategy

How they serve the midmarket

The strength of their midmarket product portfolios



“The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry’s key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. “Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment.”

“This prestigious award is a testament to our commitment to serving midmarket organizations,” said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “For our customers, this recognition reaffirms that partnering with JumpCloud means leveraging cutting-edge technology and support tailored to drive their success. We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation together.”

The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online here .

Click here to read the full list of awards JumpCloud has secured.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | X (formerly Twitter) | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources