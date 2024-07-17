Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Worth US$ 8,693.36 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% - Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

What are Air Quality Monitoring Systems?

Air quality monitoring is the procedure of estimating several contaminants existing in the air. These contaminants possess a notable influence on human health and the environment. Monitoring assists in recognizing areas with substandard air quality and the contaminants accountable for it. These details can be utilized to contrive air contaminant regulation measures to enhance air quality. Decreasing the degree of contaminants in the air can cause enhanced health results for the population and an improved standard of life. It is a crucial instrument for enhancing air quality, safeguarding public health, and sanctioning conformity with directives. It can also be utilized to recognize pollution origin, observe climate change and reinforce research and development.

The air quality monitoring system market is witnessing substantial demand owing to offering real time data on the degree of several air contaminants. As urbanization and industrialization persist to surge, the standard of the air one inhales has become a crucial problem with extensive insinuations for human health and well being. These monitoring systems offer treasured perspectives sanctioning illuminated decision-making and execution of productive policies to diminish the unfavorable influence of air pollution.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 4,809.41 million Market value in 2032 USD 8,693.36 million CAGR 6.8% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Several factors, including estimating and scrutinizing the concentration of air contaminants such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, and volatile organic compounds, help curtail air contaminants, which has led to substantial market growth.

The market is segmented by type, product, sampling method, pollutants, end-use, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest air quality monitoring system market share.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Players:

3M

Aeroqual

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Envirotech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Hawa Dawa

Honeywell International, Inc

HORIBA, Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Tisch Environmental

TSI Incorporated

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Increasing Air Pollution : Growing air pollution is a prominent problem. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes that 90% of people inhale contaminated air, bringing about 7 million deaths annually from exterior and interior air contamination. Approximately all people globally inhale air with an escalated degree of contaminants surpassing WHO directives restrictions, with low—and middle-income nations encountering the most elevated subjection.

: Growing air pollution is a prominent problem. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes that 90% of people inhale contaminated air, bringing about 7 million deaths annually from exterior and interior air contamination. Approximately all people globally inhale air with an escalated degree of contaminants surpassing WHO directives restrictions, with low—and middle-income nations encountering the most elevated subjection. Growing Demand for Progressive Gadgets : Growing public consciousness and the demand for progressive air quality monitoring gadgets have caused governments and private firms to concentrate on advancing precise and economical air quality monitors, supporting the growth of the air quality monitoring system market.

: Growing public consciousness and the demand for progressive air quality monitoring gadgets have caused governments and private firms to concentrate on advancing precise and economical air quality monitors, supporting the growth of the air quality monitoring system market. Technological Progressions: Technological advancements have transformed air quality monitoring. Conventional immobile monitoring stations accompanied by transferable sensors, adorned gadgets, and even satellite-dependent quantification have all led to market expansion.

Challenges:

High Costs: Air quality monitoring systems can be costly to buy, position, and sustain. The price involves buying monitoring equipment, initiating framework, sustaining tools, and frequently measuring and upgrading the systems. Industry calibre air quality gadgets can amount to thousands of dollars while economical ones may provide condescending preciseness and dependability.

Which Region Leads the Air Quality Monitoring Systems Sector?

North America : The North America region dominated the air quality monitoring systems industry with the largest revenue share. The region’s dominance in the market can be attributed to the escalating public consciousness about health probabilities linked with air contamination, which has escalated the requirement for air quality monitoring.

: The North America region dominated the air quality monitoring systems industry with the largest revenue share. The region’s dominance in the market can be attributed to the escalating public consciousness about health probabilities linked with air contamination, which has escalated the requirement for air quality monitoring. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the air quality monitoring system market over the estimated period. This is due to the growing worries about air pollution and its influence on public health and the environment. They are outlined to estimate several air contaminants and offer real-time data to government bodies, industries, and the normal public.





Segmental Overview:

By Type Outlook:

Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems

Industrial Air Quality Monitoring Systems

By Product Outlook:

Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

By Sampling Method Outlook:

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

By Pollutants Outlook:

Chemical Pollutants Nitrogen Oxides Sulfur Oxides Carbon Dioxide Volatile Organic Compounds Others

Physical Pollutants

Biological Pollutants

By End Use Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Generation Chemicals Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Others



By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

