C-Bond Systems Announces Weekly Podcast Series Hosted by CEO Scott R. Silverman

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, is excited to announce the launch of a weekly podcast series. The podcast will be hosted by Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond Systems, and Nicholas Coriano, Partner with Cervitude, the Company’s investor relations firm.



The initial podcast will dive into the history of the Company, the executive team, and the patented technology, and discuss some novel ideas for the application of the technology. The podcast series will be published on Sunday afternoons on the C-Bond Systems and Patriot Glass Solutions YouTube channels and shared on the Company’s social media platforms and websites.

“We are eager to launch this podcast series to keep our customers, investors, school safety and government personnel, and other stakeholders informed about the ongoing developments, market demand, and progress we are making at C-Bond Systems,” said Silverman. “This podcast will provide an in-depth look at our Company’s journey, our innovative technology, and the competitive advantages that set us apart in the industry.”

The podcast will run weekly through the summer and will feature special guests, including Allison Tomek, President of C-Bond Systems, and Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions, a subsidiary of C-Bond Systems. These episodes will offer unique insights into the operations, strategic vision, and prospects of C-Bond Systems.

“The goal of this podcast is to engage with our various audiences in a more personal and direct way,” said Coriano. “We aim to provide valuable information to current and prospective investors, customers, partners and the general public, ensuring they are well-informed about C-Bond’s achievements and potential as we continue to expand our business and explore new avenues for growth.”

Listeners can look forward to learning about the Company’s groundbreaking products, including C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS, which are setting new standards in glass strength and safety. The podcast will also explore various strategic initiatives and innovative ideas that continue to drive C-Bond Systems’ growth and success.

For more information and to stay updated with the latest episodes, visit the C-Bond Systems’ and Patriot Glass Solutions’ YouTube pages at https://www.youtube.com/@CBondSystemsInc or https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotGlassSolutions and follow C-Bond Systems on social media at https://x.com/CBondSys.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com or www.patriotglasssolutions.com.

