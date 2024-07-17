White River Bancshares Co. Announces Annual Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share and Declares 2-for-1 Stock Split

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today announced its Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2024.



Additionally, the Company announced its Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split through a stock dividend. Each holder of record on August 7, 2024 will receive one additional share of common stock for each share of common stock held, payable on September 4, 2024. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the stock split. Shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional share of the Company's common stock they otherwise would have received in connection with the stock split. The price paid for the fractional shares will be based on the average closing price of the Company's common stock for the five trading days ending on August 7, 2024, the record date for the stock dividend.

The Company currently has 1,217,850.229 shares outstanding and will have approximately 2,435,700.458 shares outstanding following the 2-for-1 stock split. The stock dividend will not have any impact on voting or other rights of shareholders.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.