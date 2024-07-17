REMSleep Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Marketing Plan for DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REMSleep Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL), a pioneer in sleep apnea treatment solutions, is thrilled to announce a comprehensive marketing strategy for its revolutionary DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System. This strategic plan aims to significantly expand the market presence of DELTAWAVE by identifying and partnering with key distributors nationwide



The DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System, designed with cutting-edge technology, offers an innovative solution for those suffering from sleep apnea. It promises unparalleled comfort and effectiveness, ensuring users experience a better night's sleep and improved overall health.

CEO Tom Wood commented:

"We are incredibly excited about the future of REMSleep Holdings Inc. and the tremendous potential of our DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System. Our journey ahead is filled with immense opportunities, but we recognize that it will require both strength and patience to achieve our corporate goals. We are committed to identifying and collaborating with the best distributors to ensure that DELTAWAVE reaches those who need it most. Our team is dedicated to advancing our technology, expanding our market presence, and ultimately improving the lives of countless individuals affected by sleep apnea.

To our valued shareholders, we assure you that we are focused on sustainable growth and long-term success. We will maintain an open line of communication and keep you informed every step of the way as we navigate this exciting journey. Your support and trust are invaluable to us, and we are confident that together, we will achieve remarkable milestones."

The marketing strategy will focus on:

1. **Identifying Key Distributors:** REMSleep Holdings Inc. will conduct thorough market research to identify and partner with top-tier distributors who align with the company’s vision and can effectively promote the DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System.

2. **Comprehensive Training Programs:** We will provide extensive training for distributors to ensure they are well-equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to successfully market and support the DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System.

3. **Expanding Market Reach:** By leveraging these strategic partnerships, we aim to significantly broaden our market reach and make the DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System readily available to a larger audience.

4. **Marketing and Awareness Campaigns:** A robust marketing campaign will be launched to raise awareness about the benefits of the DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System, targeting both healthcare professionals and potential users.

REMSleep Holdings Inc. is committed to improving sleep health and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with sleep apnea. The DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System represents a significant advancement in our product offerings, and we are confident in its potential to become a leading solution in the market.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make a difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

Forward-looking Statements.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's future prospects and risks in investing in Company's common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC on its EDGAR website (www.sec.gov)

