Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. Launches New ZSMILE Product Brand

JERUSALEM, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DROR), an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner, today announced the launch of its new “ZSMILE” brand. The rebranding of the Company’s platform to “ZSMILE” from “Aerodentis” aligns with the pending commercial release of its revolutionary teeth straightening solution that is intended to be used while sleeping or discreetly at home.







Image 1 - Second generation ZSMILE solution





Image 2 - ZSMILE works while you sleep

The ZSMILE platform aims to revolutionize the way people correct their smile, by taking advantage of recent advancements in technology that have made traditional aligner solutions no longer the most effective treatment option. ZSMILE has been developed to correct people's smiles in a discreet and gentle manner using a single smart aligner to gently move teeth into their optimum position with pulsating air while the patient is asleep or at home. Using AI technology, the ZSMILE platform allows general practice Dentists as well as Orthodontists to monitor and change their smile correction treatment plan remotely, reducing the need for unnecessary office visits.

Lee Haddad, CEO of Dror, commented, "We believe that our new ZSMILE brand captures the essence of our mission to allow people to correct their smile while they sleep without needing to wear plastic in their mouth all day long. We are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to improve the process of smile correction, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of the treatment.”

Visit the Company’s website at zsmile.com to learn more about how ZSMILE is attempting to bring efficiency and convenience to the smile reshaping process.

Separately, on June 14, 2024, Dror’s registration statement on Form S-1, originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 9, 2024, as amended (File No. 333-276981) (the “Registration Statement”), was declared effective by the SEC. On June 17, 2024, Dror filed a final prospectus (the “Prospectus”) relating to the securities registered on such Registration Statement, including shares issued to investors in a private placement and to former shareholders of Dror. The Registration Statement and Prospectus may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide customers with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep. The Company’s ZSMILE solution is also intended to provide general practice Dentists as well as Orthodontists a way to grow their practice efficiently by offering a unique and scalable service.

For more information, please visit: www.zsmile.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Dror to obtain funding; (ii) the ability of Dror to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iii) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (iv) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (v) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Dror's most recent periodic reports that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10‑K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, and certain Current Reports on Form 8‑K. Dror assumes no obligation to update and supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54bfe771-adb5-486f-b91e-edee65c7005c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce318971-7dda-45b8-977f-e19e71a83f8a

SOURCE: Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.