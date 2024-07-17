The National Safe Skies Alliance selects The Chertoff Group to develop guidance for airport full employee screening programs

Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US National Safe Skies Alliance Program for Applied Research in Airport Security (PARAS) selected The Chertoff Group to develop best practices and actionable plans for airports to assess if full employee screening is appropriate in their environment and enable informed decision-making for implementation. (PARAS 0063 Considerations for Full Employee Screening at Airports)

“We are pleased to work with Safe Skies on this important initiative and we will gather feedback from airport leadership in diverse locations on vital considerations when implementing employee screening,” said Lee Kair principal of Transportation & Innovation at The Chertoff Group. “This research will help airports make informed decisions.”

The end-product will be a comprehensive assessment and framework, including but not limited to general recommendations on:

Needs Assessment and Business Case Development

Infrastructure and Space Requirements

Screening Procedures and Staffing

Use of Technology

Training and Quality Assurance

Regulatory and Legal Considerations

Funding Mechanism

Stakeholder Engagement Methods

U.S. airports that conduct full employee screening are typically among the largest and busiest. However, the experiences and lessons learned by these large airports may not directly apply to smaller airports due to differences in size and available resources. This research and final report will develop comprehensive guidance that is applicable to all airports, regardless of their size. The guidance will address the complexity and cost of implementing a full employee screening program, ensuring that each airport can develop a business case tailored to its unique environment and needs.

