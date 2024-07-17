Noodles & Company to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 7, 2024

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with second quarter 2024 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



To access the live conference call, please click on the registration link here to receive your personal dial-in and passcode. While not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start time.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love and new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs by Newsweek in 2024, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR named Noodles one of 2022 and 2023's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

