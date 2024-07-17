Groundworks® Names Mike Midgett as Chief Service Officer to Expand the Leadership Team





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced the hire of Mike Midgett as its new chief service officer. In this role, Midgett will lead the Groundworks’ service division, furthering its commitment to a lifetime partnership with homeowners in the protection of their homes. Midgett will use his 35 years of experience in home services to further the division’s best-in-class customer service and maintenance to homeowners who choose Groundworks and its brands for their waterproofing, foundation repair and concrete needs.



“I am honored to bring my experience in home services to Groundworks as we evolve our service division,” said Midgett. "Groundworks has done excellent work serving homeowners across North America. My goal is to invest time and resources into this division to help those homeowners maintain their systems for years to come and bring new development and culture opportunities for all service employees.”

Mike Midgett brings a track record of high growth and improved customer service to Groundworks. He most recently served as the chief sales and marketing officer for American Residential Services, where he grew service lines in heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and plumbing for both residential and commercial customers. Before that, Midgett was the chief sales and marketing officer of Direct Energy, a subsidiary of Centrica, where he led the sales, brand, and customer experience functions for a billion-dollar home services arm including One Hour Heating and Air, Mister Sparky, and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing.

Midgett’s addition further solidifies Groundworks recurring business and strengthens its position to support customers with incremental home projects in the future. His extensive experience in leading sales initiatives in the home services industry makes him the ideal candidate for improving the growing service division at Groundworks.

“As Groundworks continues its rapid expansion in North America, Mike’s successful track record in home services will be an incredible asset to our team,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO at Groundworks. “Our service division has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years. Mike will bring strategic leadership to that division for further growth.”

Midgett earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from California State University, Stanislaus and Master of Business Administration in finance from Duke University. He will operate out of Groundworks’ second corporate location in Dallas, Texas.

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 71 offices across 36 states as well as in Canada. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

