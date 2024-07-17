Loupe Introduces Instant Collector-To-Collector Selling and Buying

Miami, FL, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing your personal collection of sports cards just got quicker and easier. Loupe, the all-in-one sports card live streaming platform, just introduced Collector-to-Collector (C2C) buying and selling.

With C2C, Loupe users are able to buy and sell cards directly and instantly to one another within a Loupe live stream. For instance, if one collector hits a big card that another viewer wants, the two can negotiate a price and make a sale on the spot. The seller will immediately receive the funds in their Loupe wallet, and the streaming shop will ship the card directly to the new buyer.

“When talking to our most committed users, the topic of liquidity inevitably comes up. Collectors want to be able to move cards that they aren’t keeping for their personal collections,” says Loupe founder and CEO Eric Doty. “With our new C2C feature, they’ll be able to quickly sell those cards to people who want to keep them. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

C2C is the first feature of its kind in the live shopping card collecting space where transactions are facilitated directly between collectors using customized and streamlined functionality, while prioritizing the trust and accountability that collectors have come to expect on Loupe. Currently, C2C is patent-pending, and available for all Loupe users on iOS, Android, and web.

Doty goes on to comment “When cards are sold through other marketplaces, it can take upward of two weeks for the sale to be finalized and the buyer to receive the card. In that time, the market can fluctuate significantly. With C2C on Loupe, the sale is complete within a matter of minutes, and the shop is responsible for shipping the card to the new owner or forwarding to PSA for grading. It streamlines everything, making buying and selling singles much easier and more reliable.”

About Loupe Tech, Inc.

Loupe is a live commerce streaming platform built for sports card collectors. It combines the audience and community of video game streaming with the surprise and thrill of opening a pack of cards. Loupe prioritizes a streamlined buyer experience and low-latency streams, making it easy and fun to buy and sell cards. By offering modern tools in a convenient package, Loupe aims to be the go-to platform for all sports card collectors and sellers. Loupe is located in Miami, FL. Loupe is currently available to download on both iOS and Android devices, or for use on web-based browsers at loupetheapp.com .

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/loupe-introduces-instant-collector-to-collector-selling-and-buying/