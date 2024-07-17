Thumzup® Welcomes Soda Bossa to AdTech Platform

Customers can now get paid cash for posting about Brazilian-inspired soda flavors from Soda Bossa on the Thumzup app

Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), an innovator in social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to welcome Soda Bossa as one of its most recent advertising partners on its proprietary social media AdTech platform.

Inspired by the flavors of Brazil, Soda Bossa is a low-calorie, guilt-free beverage without sacrificing on flavor. Available in four different flavors, the brand was created with the intention to be vibrant and fun in a way no other soda has accomplished. Those seeking a healthier version of soda will now have the unique opportunity to earn money by sharing their favorite flavor of Soda Bossa through the Thumzup app.

"We're excited to welcome Soda Bossa to the Thumzup family," said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. "Soda Bossa is the perfect blend of refreshing beverages and innovative flavors that appeal to consumers looking for a unique and satisfying drink experience. By partnering with Soda Bossa, we hope to help their loyal customers and new consumers feel the Brazilian spark with their premium sodas."

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

