Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



Taiwan has been compelled to invest in developing a robust defense posture. Taiwanese defense expenditure, inclusive of the additional special budget, increased from $12 billion in 2020 to $19.4 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 12.7% during 2020-24. The continuous annual increase in the defense budget during 2020-24 is attributed to the immense threat posed by its neighboring rival China. However, Taiwan's defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to value $23.4 billion by 2029, mainly due to the People's Republic of China's (PRC) assertiveness with regard to the 'One China Policy'.



Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Modernization of armed forces, Dispute with China and modernization of its neighboring countries pose a threat to Taiwan

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Hai Kun-class (Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS)), F-16V, 2,500-ton Light Frigates

Scope

Taiwan's defense budget: detailed analysis of Brunei's 2024 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Taiwan's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Taiwan's military procurement regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Brunei are examined; they help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Taiwan's defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Types of Contracts and Opportunities

Types of European Procurement Procedure

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in the Taiwan Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Hai Kun-class (Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS))

F-16V

2,500-ton Light Frigates

Maritime Helicopter

M1A2 Abrams

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Op

erating In Taiwan

Main Defense Companies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

CSBC Corp Taiwan

National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology

Lockheed Martin Corp

