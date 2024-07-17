DemandScience B2B Marketing Solutions Win 26 G2 Summer 2024 Awards

DANVERS, MA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that accelerates global growth for its clients, today announced that the company’s solutions earned 26 more awards in G2’s Summer 2024 reports, bringing its G2 award total so far this year to 118.

Notable wins include five global business performance awards for Best Estimated ROI, Fastest Implementation, Best Support, and Easiest To Do Business With, as well as 21 Leader, Momentum Leader and High Performer awards.

“Our mission as a global leader in data intelligence and marketing solutions is to provide our customers with trusted omnichannel strategies that enhance their market penetration and deliver measurable ROI at scale,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “These G2 awards, because they are based on verified reviews from real users of our solutions, confirm that we are succeeding in our efforts and helping our customers exceed their business goals every day.”

DemandScience’s Summer 2024 G2 awards are both global and regional, including wins in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Examples of recent, verified customer reviews of DemandScience on the G2 platform:

“ Guaranteed Leads, Easy Process, Affordable, Dedicated Work Team . ” “The DemandScience team is committed to helping your team customize and find you the right leads and promote the content you care about. They are flexible and communicative… Customer Support is always there.”

“The DemandScience team is committed to helping your team customize and find you the right leads and promote the content you care about. They are flexible and communicative… Customer Support is always there.” “ Great B2B LeadGen tool . ” “I like DemandScience because it gives quality leads in the estimated timeframe from the target audience that we select. It gives us the freedom to choose… targeting, frequency of leads per account… geography… seniority… everything.”

“I like DemandScience because it gives quality leads in the estimated timeframe from the target audience that we select. It gives us the freedom to choose… targeting, frequency of leads per account… geography… seniority… everything.” “Great Platform for Lead Generation.” “…really helps our team of appointment setters find the most accurate information for leads and contacts. Having the ability to look up prospects and get intelligence on the companies they are prospecting into is gold… (DemandScience) has increased the effectiveness of our team's success.”

DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and B2B Intent Data products win 14 more awards

Easiest To Do Business With Enterprise Relationship Index for Account-Based Advertising

Best Support Mid-Market Relationship Index for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Leader Enterprise Grid® Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Leader Enterprise Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Grid® Report for Display Advertising

High Performer Mid-Market Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Enterprise Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Account Intelligence by DemandScience, powered by its global first-party data, wins 12 more awards:

Best Estimated ROI Small-Business Results Index for Lead Intelligence

Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Marketing Account Intelligence

Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Lead Intelligence

High Performer Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Europe Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Asia Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer India Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

