Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Market Forecast Report 2023-2033: Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Global and Historical Trends for CKD in 7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of CKD are expected to increase from 110,299,913 cases in 2023 to 121,072,673 cases in 2033, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.98%.

In 2033, the US will have the highest number of total prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM, with 45,087,454 cases, and Italy will have the fewest total prevalent cases of CKD with 3,778,783 cases. The diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD are expected to increase from 21,087,380 cases in 2023 to 22,975,558 cases in 2033, at an AGR of 0.90%.

In 2033, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM, with 5,834,008 cases, and Italy will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD with 933,881 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the total and diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD to changes in population dynamics and the diagnosis rate in each market.



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for CKD in the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD. The total and diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD are further segmented by age (18-29 years, 30-39 years, and by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older), sex, and stage (stage I, stage II, stage IIIa, stage IIIb, stage IV, and stage V) in these markets.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD are further segmented by dialysis-dependent (including both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis) and non-dialysis dependent. The model associated with the report also provides the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD by comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes, and CVD) in the 7MM markets.

This epidemiology forecast for CKD is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD across these markets.

The Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) epidemiology series will allow you to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MM market.

Quantify patient populations in the global CKD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for CKD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

