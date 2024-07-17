Aviation Income Corporation Names John Proctor as CEO

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Income Corporation (“AIC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Proctor as its new President and CEO, effective July 17, 2024. Proctor brings over two decades of distinguished leadership from military and corporate backgrounds, positioning him perfectly to lead AIC in its strategic expansion initiatives.



John Proctor's extensive private sector experience and military service with the Canadian Armed Forces and the British Forces as a helicopter pilot make him an ideal choice to steer Aviation Income Corporation through its next phase of growth.

"We are excited to welcome John Proctor as our new President and CEO," said Nino Silvestri, Interim Chairperson at Aviation Income Corporation. "His appointment underscores our commitment to operational excellence and innovation in the aviation sector."

In his new role, Proctor aims to leverage AIC's strengths to drive sustained growth and excellence. His leadership will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding market presence, and fostering strategic partnerships within the aviation industry.

John Proctor offers over two decades of leadership experience, combining military service with corporate success. Prior to joining Aviation Income Corporation, he led Martello Technologies through significant growth, culminating in a successful listing on the TSXV.

About Aviation Income Corporation

Aviation Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in aerospace, aviation. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

