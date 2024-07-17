Fareportal Recognized for Achievements in Annual Awards Program

New York, New York, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the New York based travel technology organization behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel was named the winner of two Bronze Awards from the 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business. Fareportal was awarded for Achievement in Customer-Centric Solutions, and Achievement in Product Innovation.

Fareportal was recognized for its innovative Hotel Recommender Model which uses a proprietary algorithm to identify top hotel options for travelers using CheapOair and OneTravel.

President of Fareportal Glenn Cusano comments, “This recognition by the business community is very gratifying, as it shines a light on the diligence and commitment to innovation demonstrated every day by the talented Fareportal teams worldwide.”

