1U PCIe WatchDog Timer with Integrated Batteryless System Logger is the Latest Addition to Amfeltec’s PocketShark Family

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today the release of its latest addition to the PocketShark Product Family (TM) – the WatchDog Timer with an integrated Batteryless System Logger.

“IoT devices and embedded appliances are mostly used in safety-critical sectors,” says Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec Corp. “Having both a WD timer and a logger in such a system is, therefore, critically important. To have such advanced functionality, however, you usually need to spend hundreds of dollars for a dedicated system, and justifying the ROI can be difficult. A general-purpose system, on the other hand, will not have such specialized features. To add them in, their size needs to be minimal. Thanks to its uniquely minimized design, our Watchdog Timer easily fits into any embedded system with limited space.

Best of all, it already comes with a built-in logger. This naturally resolves two (previously challenging) problems: lack of capability to store system & environmental information; and lack of capability to auto-recover from system crash or a power outage.”

The device can automatically reboot a computer, embedded appliance or IoT device in the event of hovering or system crash. This is accomplished by sending a RESET signal. If the system is still hovering, the system’s power supply is toggled OFF-ON to facilitate a restart – note that this does not affect the logger’s operation, due to its standalone power source.

During operation, the device continually records both system & environmental data (ambient temperature, air pressure, humidity, shock and vibration) of the host and its surroundings, respectively. All data is continuously recorded to the Logger’s non-volatile memory during normal host operation. In the event of a system crash or power outage, all recorded data will be safe: it remains easily accessible and ready for troubleshooting or analysis.

The Watchdog Timer with integrated Batteryless System Logger requires no driver for operation and can be configured by using a Linux software utility. It operates at industrial temperature rates (-40°C to +85°C) and doesn’t require any service or maintenance during its lifetime (over 10 years).

The product is implemented in 1U x1 PCI Express form factor with dimensions 2.6” x 1.18” (65 mm x 30 mm), which makes it the smallest timer-plus-logger on the market. It is held securely inside a PCIe connector via Amfeltec’s PCIe Retainer (US Patent #7,850,475), eliminating the need for any bracket.

For additional information, please visit the product page:

https://www.amfeltec.com/1u-x1-pci-express-watchdog-timer-with-bateryless-system-logger/

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents. Notable Amfeltec product families include Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), AngelShark Carrier Board(TM) and PocketShark(TM) for System Monitoring and Crash Recovery.