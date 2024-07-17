Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size To Worth USD 4.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.35%

New York, United States, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.35% during the projected period.





A rotating positive displacement pump known as an eccentric screw pump or screw pump is the advancing cavity pump. As the rotor is cranked, liquids with greater viscosities are transferred via a series of progress and pushed through a sequential order of tiny, distinct cavities with defined shapes in the progressive cavity. As such, minimal degrees of shearing are applied to the pump and the volumetric flow rates become proportionate to the rotation rate. One kind of positive displacement pump designed to handle very viscous fluids and especially difficult pumping applications is the progressive cavity pump. Progressive cavity pumps are used for the intermittent or continuous transfer of raw materials with varying degrees of viscosity, abrasiveness, or even high solid content in a wide range of applications. Many industrial operators in the food and beverage, oil and gas, water, and wastewater sectors utilize progressive cavity pumps to discharge highly viscous material at a constant flow rate. However, changes in well conditions and operational parameters, such as motor speed, can have a significant negative impact on the pump and also reduce the process optimization. These changes can also negatively affect the system's consistent and reliable performance.

The 0 to 500 GPM segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global progressing cavity pump market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the pumping capacity, the global progressing cavity pump market is divided into 0 to 500 GPM, 500 to 1000 GPM, and above 1000 GPM. Among these, the 0 to 500 GPM segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global progressing cavity pump market during the projected timeframe. With a pumping capability ranging from 0 to 500 GPM, these cavity pumps are extensively accessible from market players. It functions effectively in circumstances requiring the efficient transport of large amounts of fluid.

The up to 50 HP segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global progressing cavity pump market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the power rating, the global progressing cavity pump market is divided into up to 50 HP, 50 to 100 HP, and above 100 HP. Among these, the up to 50 HP segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global progressing cavity pump market during the projected timeframe. High-viscosity and abrasive materials can provide a lower discharge rate as differential pressure increases, leading to various operators choosing to utilize lower power ratings for their end users.

The oil & gas segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the progressing cavity pump market during the estimated period.

Based on the end user, the global progressing cavity pump market is divided into oil & gas, water & wastewater, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pulp & paper, and others. Among these, the oil & gas segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the progressing cavity pump market during the estimated period. Usually, oil and water separation and oil transport are the two primary end-users of pumps in the oil and gas industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global progressing cavity pump market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global progressing cavity pump market over the forecast period. The region's growing contributions of gas and oil, together with rising costs associated with exploration and production, are driving demand for PCPs in the region. Furthermore, PCPs are utilized in the construction sector to pump viscous materials like slurries and concrete. The region's emphasis on developing its infrastructure is another element driving the market's growth. Asia Pacific's growing environmental concerns are driving infrastructure spending on water and wastewater treatment.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global progressing cavity pump market during the projected timeframe. The well-established manufacturing sector in North America consists of industries including mining, oil and gas processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, and wastewater treatment. The demand in these regions determines North America's market share. Also, the progressive cavity pump market in the United States holds the largest market share, and on the continent of North America, the progressive cavity pump market in Canada is growing at the fastest rate.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global progressing cavity pump market include Alfa Laval AB, Allweiler AG, Blackmer Holding Company, Wilden Pump & Specialty Products, Xylem Inc., Yingde Xin'gan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Flotronic Pumps, GRUNDFOS Holding A/S, Mono Pumps Limited, NETZSCH Pumpen & Mühlenwerke GmbH, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Vaughan Company, Inc., Verder Liquids Handling Technologies, Weir Group PLC, PCM Technologies, Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, with affiliates of investment funds administered by KKR, CIRCOR International, Inc. announced an updated final merger agreement for $56.00 per share in cash.

