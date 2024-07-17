Foundation Wealth Partners Announces Expansion to Kamloops

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Wealth Partners (“FWP”) is proud to announce the expansion of its private wealth services to the Thompson Okanagan region of British Columbia with the opening of a new office in Kamloops. Leading this expansion is Michael Lynn, a seasoned private wealth manager who joins FWP after his tenure as a portfolio manager within the private wealth division of a leading Canadian bank.



Mr. Lynn’s decision to join FWP was largely driven by the firm’s commitment to empowering advisors to deliver a higher standard of advice by leveraging a combination of technological advancements and strategic investment advice. FWP’s wealth management experience allows advisors to gain autonomy in managing their practices in a manner that best serves the interests of their clients. In providing an infrastructure that facilitates smoother operations, advisors can focus more on cultivating relationships while delivering personalized financial advice that meets their unique needs and goals.

“Joining this team felt like a natural progression for me,” said Michael Lynn, Private Wealth Manager at FWP. “Their commitment to independence and innovative technology to enhance client experience resonated deeply with my own professional values.”

At the core of FWP’s principles is a strong belief in empowering portfolio managers to deliver an exceptional client experience while maintaining independence and autonomy. Partners at FWP are offered more than just access to a platform; they are equipped with the essential support and flexibility required to tailor their approach.

“Autonomy is incredibly important to us,” added Lynn. “Operating independently means that we can craft our own client experience; we are responsible for making our own business decisions and have flexibility in the way we run our practice.”

“The expansion into the Thompson Okanagan region is a significant milestone for Foundation Wealth Partners,” said Jeff Gans, CEO of FWP. “This will grant more residents across British Columbia with the opportunity to access our comprehensive suite of wealth management services while allowing us to share Michael’s expertise and commitment to this client-centric service. His alignment with our values and vision for growth makes him a perfect fit for our team.”

About Foundation Wealth Partners

Foundation Wealth Partners is an independent, technology-enabled portfolio management firm working with affluent individuals, family offices, corporations, private pensions, and trusts. The turnkey solution offered by Foundation Wealth provides portfolio managers greater independence and a chance to improve the client experience. The firm’s digital platform enhances operational efficiency and gives advisors the freedom to manage their practices in the best way possible to meet the needs of their clients and businesses. Partners get ownership in the firm and receive dedicated onboarding and operational support during their transition. Foundation Wealth Partners has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Kamloops, Toronto, and Oakville.

