Advanced Kidney Cancer Therapeutic Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 50+ Companies and 55+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Advanced Kidney Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Kidney Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Advanced Kidney Cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Advanced Kidney Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Advanced Kidney Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Advanced Kidney Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Advanced Kidney Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Advanced Kidney Cancer.



Advanced Kidney Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Advanced Kidney Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II/III, II, I, preclinical and discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Advanced Kidney Cancer Emerging Drugs

Savolitinib: AstraZeneca



Savolitinib is an oral, potent, and highly selective MET TKI that has demonstrated clinical activity in advanced solid tumors. It blocks atypical activation of the MET receptor tyrosine kinase pathway that occurs because of mutations or gene amplification. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced kidney cancer.



Relatlimab: Bristol-Myers Squibb



Relatlimab is a lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) blocking antibody and is expressed in a recombinant CHO cell line. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced kidney cancer.



JANX008: Janux Therapeutics



JANX008 is an EGFR-TRACTr that is designed to overcome CRS and known on-target EGFR healthy tissue toxicities. Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a clinically validated target highly expressed on many solid tumors that are being underserved by current therapies. JANX008 targets EGFR for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including, but not limited to, colorectal cancer (CRC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Advanced Kidney Cancer.



Advanced Kidney Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Advanced Kidney Cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Advanced Kidney Cancer



There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Advanced Kidney Cancer. The companies which have their Advanced Kidney Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, AstraZeneca.

Advanced Kidney Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Advanced Kidney Cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Advanced Kidney Cancer drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Advanced Kidney Cancer drugs?

How many Advanced Kidney Cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Advanced Kidney Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Advanced Kidney Cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Advanced Kidney Cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Janux Therapeutics

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Xencor

Exelixis

X4 Pharmaceuticals

Nykode Therapeutics

Tarus Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

RemeGen

NiKang Therapeutics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

MedImmune

Key Products

JANX008

IPI-549

Belzutifan

XmAbA 808

XL092

X4P-001

VB10.NEO

TT-10

Savolitinib

RC198

NKT2152

NGM707

MEDI5752

Phases

Product Type

Advanced Kidney Cancer Report Insights

