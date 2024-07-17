Global Anxiety Disorder Treatment Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $12 Billion by 2030 - Consumer Preference for Non-Pharmacological Treatments Drives Adoption of Alternative Therapies

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anxiety Disorder Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Anxiety Disorder Treatment is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the anxiety disorder treatment market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising prevalence of anxiety disorders globally is a significant driver, with increasing awareness and diagnosis contributing to higher demand for effective treatments. Secondly, technological advancements in digital health are expanding access to mental health care through teletherapy and mobile health applications, making treatments more accessible, especially in remote areas. Thirdly, the stigma around mental health is gradually diminishing, encouraging more individuals to seek treatment. Moreover, continuous research and development in pharmacotherapy are leading to innovative treatment options with improved efficacy and safety profiles.
Additionally, the integration of mental health services into primary care settings is improving the identification and management of anxiety disorders. Lastly, favorable government policies and increasing healthcare expenditure are supporting the development and accessibility of mental health treatments, further propelling market growth. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic and evolving nature of the anxiety disorder treatment market, emphasizing its critical role in improving mental health outcomes globally.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Antidepressants segment, which is expected to reach US$4.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.0%. The Anxiolytics segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.3% CAGR to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Allergan PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$10.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Global Economic Update
- Anxiety Disorder Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Anxiety Disorders Throws the Spotlight on Need for Effective Treatments
- Adoption of Digital Therapeutics in Anxiety Management Spurs Market Expansion
- Integration of Mental Health Services into Primary Care Strengthens Business Case for Comprehensive Care Models
- Continuous Research and Development in Pharmacotherapy Generates New Treatment Options
- Innovations in Psychotherapy Techniques Improves Patient Outcomes
- Rising Utilization of Mobile Health Applications Drives Demand for Accessible Treatment Options
- Development of Medications with Novel Mechanisms of Action Expands Therapeutic Landscape
- Growing Popularity of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) Generates Interest in Alternative Therapies
- Advances in Understanding of Neurobiological Mechanisms Propel Growth in Personalized Medicine
- Growing Investment in Mental Health Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Rising Awareness of Comorbid Conditions Drives Comprehensive Treatment Strategies
- Expansion of Insurance Coverage for Mental Health Services Strengthens Business Case for Providers
- Growth in Corporate Mental Health Programs Generates Demand for Anxiety Disorder Treatments
- Advances in Genetic Research Propel Growth in Targeted Anxiety Therapies
- Increasing Consumer Preference for Non-Pharmacological Treatments Drives Adoption of Alternative Therapies
- Challenges in Medication Side Effects Create Opportunities for New Drug Development
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 63 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gttgg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment