Global Anxiety Disorder Treatment Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $12 Billion by 2030 - Consumer Preference for Non-Pharmacological Treatments Drives Adoption of Alternative Therapies

The global market for Anxiety Disorder Treatment is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the anxiety disorder treatment market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising prevalence of anxiety disorders globally is a significant driver, with increasing awareness and diagnosis contributing to higher demand for effective treatments. Secondly, technological advancements in digital health are expanding access to mental health care through teletherapy and mobile health applications, making treatments more accessible, especially in remote areas. Thirdly, the stigma around mental health is gradually diminishing, encouraging more individuals to seek treatment. Moreover, continuous research and development in pharmacotherapy are leading to innovative treatment options with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Additionally, the integration of mental health services into primary care settings is improving the identification and management of anxiety disorders. Lastly, favorable government policies and increasing healthcare expenditure are supporting the development and accessibility of mental health treatments, further propelling market growth. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic and evolving nature of the anxiety disorder treatment market, emphasizing its critical role in improving mental health outcomes globally.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Antidepressants segment, which is expected to reach US$4.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.0%. The Anxiolytics segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.3% CAGR to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Allergan PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Anxiety Disorders Throws the Spotlight on Need for Effective Treatments

Adoption of Digital Therapeutics in Anxiety Management Spurs Market Expansion

Integration of Mental Health Services into Primary Care Strengthens Business Case for Comprehensive Care Models

Continuous Research and Development in Pharmacotherapy Generates New Treatment Options

Innovations in Psychotherapy Techniques Improves Patient Outcomes

Rising Utilization of Mobile Health Applications Drives Demand for Accessible Treatment Options

Development of Medications with Novel Mechanisms of Action Expands Therapeutic Landscape

Growing Popularity of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) Generates Interest in Alternative Therapies

Advances in Understanding of Neurobiological Mechanisms Propel Growth in Personalized Medicine

Growing Investment in Mental Health Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Awareness of Comorbid Conditions Drives Comprehensive Treatment Strategies

Expansion of Insurance Coverage for Mental Health Services Strengthens Business Case for Providers

Growth in Corporate Mental Health Programs Generates Demand for Anxiety Disorder Treatments

Advances in Genetic Research Propel Growth in Targeted Anxiety Therapies

Increasing Consumer Preference for Non-Pharmacological Treatments Drives Adoption of Alternative Therapies

Challenges in Medication Side Effects Create Opportunities for New Drug Development

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

