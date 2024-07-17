Global Prepared Meals Market Opportunity Analysis Report 2024 Featuring Nestle, Conagra Brands, Nissin Foods, Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel, and General Mills

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Prepared Meals Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prepared meals sector was valued at $133 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-28, and reach $181.6 billion in 2028.
The Americas represented the largest region in the sector in 2023, with a value share of 44%, followed by Western Europe with 27%. In 2023, ready meals was the largest category, accounting for 71.9% of overall global value sales, distantly followed by pizza and meal kits at 24.8% and 3.3%, respectively. The top five companies in the global prepared meals sector together accounted for a combined value share of 28.4% in 2023.
The sector was led by Nestle, which held a value share of 13.6%, followed by Conagra Brands with 5.7% and Nissin Foods Holdings with 4.2%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the global prepared meals sector in 2023, with a value share of 67.5%, followed by convenience stores with 19.9%.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global prepared meals sector, analyzing data from 106 countries:
- Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, MEA (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.
- Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the prepared meals sector over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.
- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.
- Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the prepared meals sector.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
- Executive Summary
- Sector Overview
- Global Overview
- Americas Overview
- Asia-Pacific Overview
- Eastern Europe Overview
- MEA Overview
- Western Europe Overview
- Prepared meals: Global Challenges
- Shift in Food Value Share Patterns
- Change in Value Share in the Overall Food Industry, 2023-28
- Reasons for Shift in Value Share
- Change in Consumption Levels: Americas, 2018-28
- Change in Consumption Levels: Asia-Pacific, 2018-28
- Change in Consumption Levels: Eastern Europe, 2018-28
- Change in Consumption Levels: MEA, 2018-28
- Change in Consumption Levels: Western Europe, 2018-28
- Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region
- Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Country Deep Dive
- High-Potential Country Analysis
- Future Outlook
- Health & Wellness Analysis
- Health & Wellness Analysis - Global & Regional
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies by Value - Global
- Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global
- Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region
- Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis
- Key Brands - Ready Meals
- Key Brands - Pizza
- Key Brands - Meal Kits
- Market Share of Private Labels
- Private Labels' Share Analysis by Region
- Private Labels' Share Analysis by Category
- Key Distribution Channels
- Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level
- Key Packaging Formats
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Select Industry Metrics
- Global Patent Filings
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
