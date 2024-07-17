Global Prepared Meals Market Opportunity Analysis Report 2024 Featuring Nestle, Conagra Brands, Nissin Foods, Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel, and General Mills

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Prepared Meals Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prepared meals sector was valued at $133 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-28, and reach $181.6 billion in 2028.

The Americas represented the largest region in the sector in 2023, with a value share of 44%, followed by Western Europe with 27%. In 2023, ready meals was the largest category, accounting for 71.9% of overall global value sales, distantly followed by pizza and meal kits at 24.8% and 3.3%, respectively. The top five companies in the global prepared meals sector together accounted for a combined value share of 28.4% in 2023.

The sector was led by Nestle, which held a value share of 13.6%, followed by Conagra Brands with 5.7% and Nissin Foods Holdings with 4.2%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the global prepared meals sector in 2023, with a value share of 67.5%, followed by convenience stores with 19.9%.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global prepared meals sector, analyzing data from 106 countries:

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, MEA (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the prepared meals sector over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Global Overview

Americas Overview

Asia-Pacific Overview

Eastern Europe Overview

MEA Overview

Western Europe Overview

Prepared meals: Global Challenges

Shift in Food Value Share Patterns

Change in Value Share in the Overall Food Industry, 2023-28

Reasons for Shift in Value Share

Change in Consumption Levels: Americas, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Asia-Pacific, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Eastern Europe, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: MEA, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Western Europe, 2018-28

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Country Deep Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Health & Wellness Analysis

Health & Wellness Analysis - Global & Regional

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Key Brands - Ready Meals

Key Brands - Pizza

Key Brands - Meal Kits

Market Share of Private Labels

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Region

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

