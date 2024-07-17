Esusu and Lafayette Square Partner to Deliver Property Performance-Improving Data Solutions

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Esusu , the leading fintech platform leveraging rental data to build and establish credit scores and improve property performance, announced its partnership with Lafayette Square to provide Esusu’s clients access to Lafayette Square’s proprietary technology platform, Potomac X Lafayette Square.



Potomac X Lafayette Square delivers zip code-level insight about working-class people and places. The place-based analytics tool supports businesses by transforming data into meaningful insights about communities, employees, and customers. Potomac X Lafayette Square will be made available to Esusu’s client base offering a holistic approach to improving the renter and property financial health. By informing property managers about the places in which they invest, they can better understand and support their residents.

This collaboration between Esusu and Lafayette Square marks a major milestone in their shared mission to support working-class families while creating mutually beneficial outcomes for all involved parties. As part of the partnership:

into its upcoming new dashboard for owners and operators. Potomac X Lafayette Square will be offered to all existing and future clients of Esusu providing customized place-based analytics, technology consulting, and unique data platform construction.

Esusu clients will have access to 18,000 local data points and use the tool to identify new real estate property opportunities while better understanding the financial challenges facing the resident base.



This partnership will provide valuable insights to property owners, developers, and operators, empowering them to make informed decisions based on demographic, economic, and social data. By offering customized place-based analytics, Esusu and Lafayette Square are helping customers address socioeconomic challenges like inflation and its impact, particularly on low-to-moderate-income workers.

“We are thrilled to work with Lafayette Square to further our mission of promoting financial inclusion and aiding the industry to take tangible steps towards dismantling barriers to housing and bridging the racial wealth gap," said Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. "By integrating Potomac X Lafayette Square into our platform, we are providing our partners unparalleled insights to optimize their investments and support the communities they serve.”

“We built Potomac as part of our 2030 goals to support 100,000 working-class jobs, invest 50 percent of our capital in working-class places, and see 50 percent of our portfolio adopt services like Esusu, “said Damien Dwin, Founder & CEO of Lafayette Square. “This partnership expands the use cases of Potomac to a larger audience with the market leader, Esusu. Together, we will drive capital, technology, and services to working-class people and places.”

The partnership underscores Esusu's commitment to utilizing data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. With over 5 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States, Esusu continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the rental landscape. Through their work together, Esusu and Lafayette Square are continuing to foster financial well-being among Americans while creating mutually beneficial outcomes. For more information and ways to partner, visit us here .

About Esusu:

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 5 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

Media Contact:

Small Girls PR

esusu@smallgirlspr.com

About Lafayette Square:

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

About Potomac X Lafayette Square:

Place-Based Analytics, a tool within the Potomac product suite, is an interactive SaaS data analytics platform that provides deep insight about a place, such as demographic, economic, and social data. Understanding challenges unique to a region, state, city, or even zip code helps Lafayette Square identify investment opportunities and how to best support both the businesses and communities in those areas.