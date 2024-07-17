Dr. Karlee Ausk Joins Washington Gastroenterology in Bellevue

Bellevue, WA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Gastroenterology is proud to welcome Dr. Karlee Ausk, a board-certified physician experienced in treating all gastrointestinal diseases, while specializing in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) – Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

Dr. Ausk graduated from Montana State University, then obtained her medical degree from the University of Washington. She also completed her residency and fellowship at the University of Washington.

“So many people suffer from gastrointestinal issues, which is why I chose to dedicate my life to helping people overcome these painful burdens,” says Dr. Ausk. “Communication is key; I work with my patients to develop the best possible treatment plan together so they can regain their quality of life. Why are you waiting to the point of no return to come see me?”

Washington Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Ausk will work to provide the best patient care for Bellevue residents.

WAGI-Bellevue is at 116th Ave NE Suite 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 and is open Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 5pm. Call 425-454-4768 or visit washgi.com to schedule an appointment today.

