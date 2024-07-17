Introducing TAB Spend by TAB Bank – Setting a New Standard in Checking Accounts with High-Yield Interest and Rewards

OGDEN, Utah, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank introduces TAB Spend , a cutting-edge rewards checking account that offers customers two ways to compound their cash: high-yield interest and cash back rewards on everyday purchases. This new offering helps customers maximize their financial benefits while enjoying unparalleled convenience and security.



Currently, TAB Spend offers an interest rate of 3.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on account balances. Additionally, account holders can earn 1.00% cash back on debit card purchases, making everyday spending more rewarding. Few checking accounts offer both benefits without minimums or fees.

“With TAB Spend, we’re disrupting the traditional checking account, which hasn’t evolved much since its inception—extremely low interest rates and very little rewards,” said Austin Strong, CEO of TAB Bank. “Our mission is to build financial solutions that lift and empower people. TAB offers one of the highest savings account interest rates nationwide, and now we’re introducing a checking account with double benefits of interest and cash back along with no minimums, maximums, or monthly fees.”

Key Features of TAB Spend:

High-Yield Interest : Earn 3.50% APY on the checking account balance, significantly higher than traditional checking accounts, which average less than 0.1% interest .

: Earn 3.50% APY on the checking account balance, significantly higher than traditional checking accounts, which average less than . Cash Back Rewards : Receive 1.00% cash back on all debit card transactions, turning daily spending into valuable rewards.

: Receive 1.00% cash back on all debit card transactions, turning daily spending into valuable rewards. No Account Fees : Enjoy the freedom of no monthly maintenance fees, no overdraft fees and no minimum opening balance.

: Enjoy the freedom of no monthly maintenance fees, no overdraft fees and no minimum opening balance. No Balance Caps : In addition to no minimum balance, there are no hidden or complex qualification requirements and no balance caps on interest earned.

: In addition to no minimum balance, there are no hidden or complex qualification requirements and no balance caps on interest earned. Easy Access : Manage the account with TAB Bank’s online and mobile banking platforms, which feature tools like electronic check deposit, bill pay and account alerts.

: Manage the account with TAB Bank’s online and mobile banking platforms, which feature tools like electronic check deposit, bill pay and account alerts. Financial Safety : Funds are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category, offering peace of mind and security.

: Funds are up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category, offering peace of mind and security. Nationwide ATM Access: Enjoy surcharge-free withdrawals at thousands of ATMs nationwide, making it convenient to access money anywhere.



TAB Spend is perfect for individuals looking to optimize their financial growth through both spending and saving. Whether making daily purchases or saving for the future, TAB Spend offers unparalleled benefits to reach financial milestones.

For more information or to open a TAB Spend account, visit https://www.tabbank.com/tab-spend-rewards-checking/ .

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .