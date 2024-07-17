Ultra Lithium Receives Default Notice From Power Minerals Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB) (“Ultra Lithium” or the “Company”) today announced it has received a default notice (“Default Notice”) from Power Minerals Limited (“Power Minerals”) for the full repayment of amounts outstanding under a convertible loan agreement (“CLA”) between the two companies.



The Company and Power Minerals entered into the CLA on May 12, 2023. Under the CLA, Power Minerals advanced an interest-bearing loan of AUD $1.13 million to the Company. On October 25, 2023 the Company pre-paid the sum of AUD $150,000 to Power Minerals.

The July 16, 2024 Default Notice demands repayment by the Company of the full outstanding balance under the CLA in the amount of AUD $1,102,542 within 10 business days of receipt of the Default Notice.

If the Company is unable to make the payment in a timely manner, Power Minerals has stated it intends to enforce its rights under security granted by the Company to Power Minerals. The Company entered into a general security agreement and a share pledge agreement with Power Minerals as security for amounts outstanding under the CLA.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

