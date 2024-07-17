Child Resistant Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 48.07 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global child resistant market size was valued at USD 26.81 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 48.07 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Child resistant packaging is a type of packaging designed to prevent children from easily opening it. This packaging is essential for products that could be harmful if accidentally ingested, such as medications, household chemicals, and certain cleaning products.

The child resistant packaging market refers to the global industry focused on the production and distribution of these safety-oriented packaging solutions. This market includes various types of packaging, such as bottles with push-and-turn caps, blister packs, and pouches that require a specific technique to open.

Child Resistant Packaging Market at a Glance

The child resistant packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of child safety and stringent regulations. These packaging solutions are designed to prevent young children from accessing potentially harmful substances, such as medications, household chemicals, and other hazardous products, while still allowing adults to open them with ease.

One of the primary drivers of this market is the growing concern for child safety among parents and caregivers. With more households becoming aware of the dangers posed by accidental ingestion of medications and chemicals, the demand for effective child-resistant packaging has surged. This has led to innovations in packaging design, making it both child-resistant and user-friendly for adults.

Growing Awareness of Child Safety

Parents and caregivers are increasingly aware of the dangers of accidental poisoning in children, which has led to a growing demand for child- resistant packaging. This packaging is designed to be difficult for young children to open while remaining accessible for adults. The rise in awareness is driven by a combination of factors, including educational campaigns, high-profile incidents, and the ongoing efforts of healthcare professionals.

One recent example highlighting this trend is the increased use of child- resistant packaging in the cannabis industry. As cannabis products have become more widely available, especially in the states where its use has been legalized, there have been several reports of children accidently ingesting edibles. In response, regulatory bodies have mandated that cannabis products be sold in child- resistant packaging to prevent such incidents. For instance, in Colorado, the marijuana enforcement division requires that all cannabis products be sold in packaging that meets specific child resistant standards. This regulation aims to protect children from the potentially harmful effects of accidentally consuming cannabis.

Evolving Regulations and Compliance Driving the Market

Stringent regulations imposed by governments and agencies are a powerful driver of the child-resistant packaging (CRP) market. These regulations mandate specific industries, such as pharmaceuticals and cannabis, to use CRP for their products. This requirement ensures a steady demand and continuous growth for compliant packaging solutions.

In the pharmaceutical industry, regulations by bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) play a crucial role. These agencies have strict guidelines requiring that medications, especially those potentially hazardous if ingested by children, be packaged in child-resistant containers. For instance, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs must be in CRP to prevent accidental poisoning. A practical example is the use of push-and-turn caps on pill bottles, which are designed to be difficult for children to open but manageable for adults.

The European Union has also been proactive in updating its regulations to enhance product safety. The EU’s Directive 2001/83/EC on the Community code relating to medicinal products for human use requires that all medicines be packaged in a manner that ensures the safety of children. This directive has prompted pharmaceutical companies across Europe to invest in advanced CRP technologies, further driving market growth.

Manufacturing Challenges, A key Restraint for the Market

One of the significant challenges facing the Child Resistant Packaging (CRP) market is the complexity involved in manufacturing effective child-resistant packaging. The need for specialty materials and sophisticated closures can lead to more intricate manufacturing processes, potentially slowing down production lines and reducing overall efficiency.

Creating packaging that is both child-resistant and user-friendly for adults is no easy task. Manufacturers must strike a balance between safety and accessibility, which often requires the use of advanced materials and innovative design solutions. For example, many child-resistant closures involve multi-step mechanisms that prevent children from easily opening the package, but these mechanisms can be more complicated to produce than standard closures.

Sustainable and Biodegradable Child-resistant Packaging, An Emerging Opportunity

As environmental concerns continue to rise, the push for sustainable packaging solutions has never been stronger. One of the most promising opportunities for the Child Resistant Packaging (CRP) market is the development of eco-friendly, sustainable, and biodegradable packaging. Imagine child-resistant packaging made from plant-based materials or featuring biodegradable components—this would be a major win for both child safety and environmental responsibility.

Traditional CRP often relies on plastics and other non-renewable materials, which contribute to environmental pollution and waste. However, the demand for greener alternatives is growing rapidly. Consumers are becoming more eco-conscious, and many are seeking products that align with their values of sustainability and environmental stewardship. This shift presents a significant opportunity for companies in the CRP market to innovate and meet this demand.

For instance, consider the case of a company that produces child-resistant packaging for household cleaning products. By switching to plant-based plastics or incorporating biodegradable elements into their packaging, they can not only maintain the safety standards required to protect children but also reduce their environmental footprint. This not only helps the planet but also appeals to a growing segment of eco-conscious consumers who are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products.

North America to Sustain as a Leader in the Child Resistant Packaging Market

North America stands as a dominant force in the child-resistant packaging market, driven primarily by stringent regulatory frameworks and high consumer awareness. The Poison Prevention Packaging Act in the United States mandates that many household products, including pharmaceuticals and cleaning agents, be packaged in a way that is difficult for children under five to open. This legislation has been pivotal in promoting the widespread adoption of CRP.

In the U.S., organizations like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) set rigorous standards for CRP, ensuring that packaging not only keeps children safe but is also user-friendly for adults. The legal cannabis market in the U.S. and Canada has further bolstered the demand for child-resistant packaging, as regulations require these products to be securely packaged to prevent accidental ingestion by children.

In March 2023, ClearBags, an American packaging manufacturer, introduced home compostable, child-resistant bags, expanding their eco-friendly packaging options.





Europe is another significant market for child-resistant packaging, with regulations playing a crucial role in driving its adoption. The European Union (EU) has implemented stringent safety standards to protect children from accidental poisoning. Consumer awareness about child safety is high, leading to a growing demand for CRP.

Countries like the UK have established standards such as BS EN 14375:2003, which defines requirements for non-reclosable child-resistant packaging. European manufacturers are also focusing on sustainable packaging solutions, integrating eco-friendly materials without compromising on safety.

In January 2022, Origin Pharma Packaging showcased innovative child-resistant packaging solutions at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, highlighting Europe's commitment to advancing CRP technologies.



Asia Pacific on to Grow at a Rapid Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the child-resistant packaging market, driven by increasing regulatory measures and rising consumer awareness. Countries like China and India are recognizing the importance of CRP, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. With a burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, India is a key player in the region's CRP market.

Indian manufacturers are increasingly adopting CRP solutions to comply with global standards and enhance product safety. The market in this region is also characterized by a growing focus on sustainable packaging materials, reflecting a global trend towards eco-friendly packaging.

In October 2023, Dymapak launched the "Squeeze and Turn Tin," a 100% curbside recyclable child-resistant packaging solution, indicating significant progress in sustainable CRP solutions within the region.

In August 2023, Cabinet Health introduced reusable containers and a refill system for the medical market, aimed at reducing plastic waste and enhancing child safety. This initiative reflects India's growing commitment to sustainable and child-safe packaging solutions.

By Material, Plastic Segment Dominated the Market in 2023

Plastic dominates the child-resistant packaging market due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. It's widely used in making various types of child-resistant packaging, including caps, closures, and containers. Its lightweight nature and ability to be molded into different shapes make it a preferred choice for manufacturers aiming to create secure and reliable packaging solutions.

By Packaging Type, Caps and Closures Segment Accounted the Largest Share in the Market

Caps and closures are the leading packaging types in the child-resistant market. They are essential for ensuring that children cannot easily access the contents of bottles and containers. These features are especially important in pharmaceuticals, where safety is paramount. Innovative designs like push-and-turn or squeeze-and-turn mechanisms are commonly used to enhance child safety while remaining user-friendly for adults.

By End User, Pharmaceuticals Segment Held the Largest Share

The pharmaceutical industry is the largest end user of child-resistant packaging. Regulatory requirements mandate the use of child-resistant features to prevent accidental ingestion by children. This sector relies heavily on secure packaging to ensure the safety and integrity of medications, making it a significant driver of demand in the market.

Top Companies in the Child Resistant Packaging Market:

Amcor plc (Switzerland)

Bilcare Limited

WestRock Company (U.S.)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Closure Systems International (CSI)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Winpak Ltd (Canada)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (U.S.)

KushCo Holdings

O. Berk Company LLC

Recent Breakthroughs Child Resistant Packaging Market:

June 2024, Amcor, a global leader in packaging solutions, announced the launch of its new child-resistant closure, the " AirGuard Rx . This closure features a push-and-turn mechanism that is easy for adults to open but difficult for children. It is also made from recycled plastic, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

Amcor, a global leader in packaging solutions, announced the launch of its new child-resistant closure, the " . This closure features a push-and-turn mechanism that is easy for adults to open but difficult for children. It is also made from recycled plastic, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. In April 2024, AptarGroup, a company specializing in dispensing and closure solutions, showcased its " DuoLock " child-resistant closure at a packaging industry conference. This closure is designed for senior users with limited dexterity, incorporating an easier grip opening mechanism while still maintaining child safety.

AptarGroup, a company specializing in dispensing and closure solutions, showcased its " " child-resistant closure at a packaging industry conference. This closure is designed for senior users with limited dexterity, incorporating an easier grip opening mechanism while still maintaining child safety. In Early 2024, Researchers at Rutgers University published a study in the journal "Packaging Technology and Science" that explored the use of visual illusions in child-resistant packaging design. Their findings suggest that depth perception distortions could be a promising approach for creating packaging that is difficult for young children to open.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Market Segments

By Material

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Metal

By Packaging Type

Caps and Closure

Bags

Pouches

Clamshells

Blisters

Cartons

Containers



By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Personal and Healthcare

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial

Household



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

