Rainbow Arrow: A Journey Through Michael Bokrosh's Mesmerizing Optical Glass Universe

Seattle, WA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical Glass Art can mesmerize a viewer's senses through the direct interplay of light and color, making it unique among creative mediums. This brilliant refracted light serves as an encouragement for the viewer to slow down, and engage with their senses, breaking the monotony of routines, especially in these times dominated by technological advancements and our hectic lifestyles. As a tangible proof of human creativity and capacity, fine glass sculpture, like all good art, can visually slow time down by bringing the viewer closer to the center point of each moment.

Glass has been a popular medium for creativity for millennia thanks to its inherent beauty and versatility. However, since the burgeoning of the Studio Glass movement redefined glass art, particularly in the last few decades, now fine art aficionados are able to glean the multitude of creative glass techniques that will appeal to their distinct preferences of fine art glass.

Glass art's age-old delicate allure persists, yet with the new various glass sculpting techniques now available, glass art even more so maintains its status as a well-loved art form. Collectors clamor for works by renowned artists such as William Morris, Bertil Vallien, and Dale Chihuly. Fortunately, with the advent of the Internet, glass collectors and art enthusiasts can now connect directly with artists from every corner of the globe.

It is worth noting that dozens of names have established themselves as maestros in the landscape of glass artistry, and Michael Bokrosh of Bokrosh Studio certainly is one of them. Michael has poured his dedication into the exploration of glass sculpting for over 50 years, and his works are widely sought by collectors and esteemed clients worldwide. Michael's glass art embodies his expert craftsmanship—stunning visual artistry while massive in scale, making it impressive to witness in person.

Michael initially began his artistic journey with beveled glass in the US during the 1970s. Then, he traveled to Europe, where he trained and completed his glass master's certificate from the Orrefors Glass School in Sweden. It was within these early foundations of glass cutting that Bokrosh then found his niche within optical art glass. Since the mid-1980s, his glass sculpture portfolio has showcased this versatility and innovative approach as one of the pioneers of working with optical glass as his preferred art medium.

It was inevitable that Michael's talent be shared with the world as his art has graced the collections of avid collectors and prestigious organizations, earning him commissions from brands such as the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Aviation Partners, and Boeing, just to name a few. Art galleries nationwide have displayed his works, allowing him to gain attention and accolades for his ingenuity and artistry.

Michael imbues each of his pieces with individuality and character, setting him apart from other artists whose works are either "artistically"

mass-produced or utilize repetitive motifs as, unfortunately, the art market demands product line similarity so that artists can just survive. Michael's sculptures are unique and hand-crafted, most taking anywhere from six months to decades to complete. For this reason, the limited selection of his sculptures reflects his commitment to bringing out each unique personality hidden within every optical glass blank he selects. His attention to detail and willingness to expand the boundaries of creative expression within optical glass has cemented his reputation as a glass maestro in the world of glass art sculpture.

One of his renowned creations is the monumental glass sculpture "Rainbow Arrow." At first glance, this extraordinary piece not only promises but delivers an immersive experience, mesmerizing the viewer's senses through the multidimensions residing within optical glass while igniting their imagination.

Rainbow Arrow by Michael Bokrosh of Bokrosh Studio

"Rainbow Arrow" consists of over 120 highly polished facets on a single massive piece of solid gold transparent optical glass. Each of these facets are meticulously designed and painstakingly cut and polished to optical perfection. “Rainbow Arrow” weighs an impressive 280 kg and measures 24 cm in width, 33 cm in depth, and 163 cm in height. This monumental glass sculpture was itself taken from the original mother piece of optical glass which weighed in at over 1200 kgs. Finally, the sculpture is inset onto a slowly (+1rpm/hr) adjustable electric rotating stone base made with Montana Gold Quartzite. The sculpture can be disassembled in 2 pieces to be moved when necessary and it also has metal rollers on the bottom of the base so as to be easily moved within the displayed area.

Michael explains: "Rainbow Arrow” exhibits the interaction of mesmerizing colored images that dance and refract from within the multitude of facets that comprise this sculpture. The addition of deep cut and polished round portals throughout the piece allows viewers to peer into the infinite depths and see the inner reflected life of this stunning sculpture. The interplay of both the rainbow-colored and golden light is what makes this sculpture a magical immersive experience for each viewer."

"Rainbow Arrow" is the fourth installment in Bokrosh's Monumental Glass Series, a limited collection of large-scale original works. Unlike his other golder optical sculptures, "Rainbow Portal," "Mergingold," and "Syskwan," "Rainbow Arrow" took the artist two decades to complete. Even though the overall process was extremely labor-intensive, the outcome certainly was worth it, as it successfully captured the interaction between light and color as well as the optical magic Michael intended from the onset of his creative vision.

The artist remarks, "All of my works included in the Monumental Glass Sculpture Series are truly unique for nothing quite like them has ever been attempted before. In creating these pieces, my intention was for each sculpture to not only be visually stunning but additionally that each of them will evolve with dual personalities: one personality seen under natural sunlight and the other that emerges through halogen light in the evening. Thus, they juxtapose themselves through either daytime or evening personas."

Ultimately, "Rainbow Arrow" exemplifies Michael Bokrosh's extraordinary talent and dedication to his art and craft. This breathtaking glass sculpture, available for sale, is bound to inspire and delight viewers for generations. It also emerges as a wise investment for unique art collectors with a keen eye for art-valued appreciation.

