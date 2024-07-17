Oilfield Products International Inc. Champions Safe and Effective Drilling Equipment

Austin, Texas, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oilfield Products International Inc. (OPI) is a well-recognized drilling equipment manufacturer based in the United States. Since its founding in 1997, the company has pioneered smarter, safer drilling solutions. It has cultivated strong relationships with American companies and international organizations as well. As the company nears its 30th anniversary, co-founders Paul and Marilyn Tompkins are determined to continue innovating traditional drilling techniques to lower costs and keep rig workers safe.

With over 35 years of industry experience, Oilfield Products International brings valuable insights to its clientele. Co-founder Paul Tompkins has been active in the oil and gas industry for over 40 years. His love for engineering and finding solutions to the sector’s pressing issues inspired him to design several patented products now available through OPI. The company has built a reputation for strong customer service and cutting-edge technology. Outside of the United States, OPI has supply chain connections in Germany and China. Paul sees opportunities for international distribution growing in the coming years as more oil rigs are seeking modern equipment solutions.

“Oil rigs globally are critical for increasing energy production and providing access to a commodity used by billions of people,” Paul Tompkins says. “Like any other industry, rig operators are looking to integrate new equipment that can lower overhead costs, increase output, and comply with regulatory requirements.”

OPI offers novel horizontal spinning capabilities to address this growing demand. The company provides a variety of services and products geared toward high-production rigs in need of long-lasting solutions. Its mobile Horizontal Iron Roughneck, iron roughneck for drilling operations, single-motor pipe spinners, and pipe wrenches with built-in slide-out extensions are bestsellers because of their quality design and convenient features. Shifting operations horizontally can dramatically improve time efficiency and prevent workers from facing safety risks. In addition to selling top-of-the-line products, OPI also provides machining, maintenance and repair, and hydraulic filtering systems. These end-to-end services combined with the company’s responsive customer service keep client retention high. OPI resolves problems swiftly and is deeply dedicated to ensuring clients and the client’s customers are always satisfied.

Despite major issues in the oil and gas industry relating to accidents, Paul anticipates more rigs investing in machines with optimized safety standards. He has seen the benefits of his equipment–both on employee safety and platform output–and clients view OPI’s products similarly. Rig operators often cite the company’s Iron Roughneck with its patented OPI Pipe Spinner as a game-changer that cuts trip time by up to 40%. The easy maintenance of this product and OPI’s other machines further enables oil rigs to build an ecosystem of high-quality equipment that accelerates their trajectory toward organizational goals.

Oilfield Products International hopes to remain at the forefront of drilling equipment manufacturing by releasing more patented products. The company has already been praised for its forward-looking drilling capabilities and aims to bring these breakthroughs to rigs across the globe.

Media Contact

Name: Paul Tompkins

Email: sales@oilfield-products.com