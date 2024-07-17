Semicolon Bookstore Makes History on The Magnificent Mile!

Chicago, IL, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnificent Mile® Association welcomes the groundbreaking bookstore as a new tenant of the iconic Wrigley Building as part of the Storefront Activation Grant from the City of Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. The Magnificent Mile Association celebrated the event with a grand opening on July 16, which included a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joined Association leadership and Semicolon's owner, Danni Moore, in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with Deputy Mayor Kenya Merrit, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Planning and Development Ciere Boatright, Congressman Danny Davis, and several others.

A Community Gem Arrives on Michigan Avenue

"Thank you for fulfilling and living out hopes and aspirations and the dreams of our ancestors,” stated Mayor Brandon Johnson at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Semicolon on The Magnificent Mile.

Founded by Chicago entrepreneur Danielle (Danni) Moore, Semicolon is a vibrant bookstore celebrating diverse voices and fostering a love of literature. As the city's only Black woman-owned bookstore and one of only two woman-owned bookstores in Chicago, Semicolon brings a vital perspective to The Magnificent Mile. Semicolon shelves are stocked with titles hand-picked by Danni, sure to spark a love of reading in visitors and residents alike. The retailer's second location brings its renowned collection to the Wrigley Building (400 N. Michigan Ave.), becoming the sole destination bookstore on the famed avenue.

Making History Together

"When seeking out retailers to add to Michigan Avenue, Semicolon was at the very top of our wish list," says Kimberly Bares, President & CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. " Danni's passion for literature and tireless dedication have made Semicolon a must-visit destination for book lovers worldwide. We're honored to be a part of their continued growth. I look forward to exploring their shelves and discovering my next literary treasure."

Investing in the Future

The Magnificent Mile Association is proud to fund the first six months of Semicolon's operation with funds from the Storefront Activation Grant from the City of Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP). This grant aligns with Mayor Brandon Johnson's Road to Recovery Plan, fostering economic revitalization in Chicago.

Danni Moore, Semicolon's owner, expresses her excitement: "I'm thrilled to bring Semicolon's curated collection to The Magnificent Mile. Thank you to The Magnificent Mile Association, BACP, and everyone who made this possible. I can't wait to share my love of books with visitors here!"

