ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 31 May 2024

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2024. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

   Unaudited
31 May
2024		Audited
29 February
2024
   PencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)  54.754.7
Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)*  78.478.4
Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch)  133.1133.1

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared
On 11 June 2024, the Company announced a proposed final dividend for the year ended 29 February 2024 of 1.5p per share. Having received approval for the final dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 17 July 2024, this dividend will be paid on 16 August 2024 to Shareholders on the register at 19 July 2024. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 53.2p pence and increase dividends paid to date to 79.9p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2024

Portfolio summary

 Valuation
Venture capital investments£’000
  
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)                 10,832
Luxury Promise Limited                  10,752
Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic)                  8,785
Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla)                  6,724
Social Value Portal Ltd                  5,912
MPB Group Limited                  5,703
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)                  5,189
Dash Brands Ltd5,027
DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. (t/a Lumar)4,841
Papier Ltd4,703
Other investments60,307
Total investments128,775
  
Cash and cash equivalents45,326
Other net current assets22
  
Net Assets174,123


Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2024

Investment additions

Additions
Cost
£’000

Iceberg Data Lab
              1,061
Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla)606
Moonshot CVE Ltd390
Dealroom.co B.V.128
Total2,185


Investment disposals

There were no disposals made in the quarter to 31 May 2024.

Investment activity from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement

There has been no investment activity for the Company from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capitalOrdinary
Shares
of 1.6187p each
As at 1 March 2024302,381,579
Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 202416,126,451
As at 31 May 2024318,508,030

In the period from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement, 5,258,994 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled. On 3 July 2024, 3,033,574 Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024 and were allotted at an average price of 56.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 54.7p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 29 February 2024.

Material events
Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March to 31 May 2024 or in the period from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement.

Further information
Further information regarding the Company, can be found on the Company’s website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at info@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
