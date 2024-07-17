ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2024

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2024. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited

31 May

2024 Audited

29 February

2024 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 54.7 54.7 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 78.4 78.4 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 133.1 133.1

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 11 June 2024, the Company announced a proposed final dividend for the year ended 29 February 2024 of 1.5p per share. Having received approval for the final dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 17 July 2024, this dividend will be paid on 16 August 2024 to Shareholders on the register at 19 July 2024. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 53.2p pence and increase dividends paid to date to 79.9p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2024

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 10,832 Luxury Promise Limited 10,752 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 8,785 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 6,724 Social Value Portal Ltd 5,912 MPB Group Limited 5,703 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 5,189 Dash Brands Ltd 5,027 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. (t/a Lumar) 4,841 Papier Ltd 4,703 Other investments 60,307 Total investments 128,775 Cash and cash equivalents 45,326 Other net current assets 22 Net Assets 174,123





Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2024

Investment additions

Additions

Cost

£’000



Iceberg Data Lab

1,061 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 606 Moonshot CVE Ltd 390 Dealroom.co B.V. 128 Total 2,185





Investment disposals

There were no disposals made in the quarter to 31 May 2024.

Investment activity from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement

There has been no investment activity for the Company from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 1.6187p each As at 1 March 2024 302,381,579 Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2024 16,126,451 As at 31 May 2024 318,508,030

In the period from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement, 5,258,994 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled. On 3 July 2024, 3,033,574 Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024 and were allotted at an average price of 56.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 54.7p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 29 February 2024.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March to 31 May 2024 or in the period from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on the Company’s website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at info@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

