Dental Intelligence Achieves Soc 2 Type 1 Compliance

Pleasant Grove, UT, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading provider of analytics and patient engagement software in the dental industry, is pleased to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance.



Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Earlier this year, Dental Intelligence also achieved PCI DSS compliance, underscoring its dedication to protecting sensitive information. The company expects to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance later this year.

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) is an auditing procedure that ensures service providers securely manage data to protect the privacy and interests of their clients. SOC 2 Type I compliance assesses the design of a company’s controls at a specific point in time. Achieving this compliance is crucial for companies handling sensitive information, as it verifies that their security practices and controls are suitably designed to meet the Trust Services Criteria for security.

“Achieving this SOC 2 Type I attestation reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers and the patients they serve,” said Ashley DiGiammatteo, Senior Manager of Security and Compliance at Dental Intelligence. “We understand the importance of protecting sensitive information and are dedicated to maintaining exacting standards of operational integrity. This report demonstrates our ongoing efforts to build a secure and compliant environment. I am proud of the dedication from the Dental Intelligence team to continually grow and push the limits on what we can accomplish for our customers! SOC 2 Type II is next!”

For more information about Dental Intelligence and their commitment to information security, visit www.dentalintel.com/security.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is dedicated to making it easier to be a dental patient, and more fulfilling to be a dental professional. Their unparalleled analytics show you exactly where your practice stands, and their smart engagement tools help practices reach their unique goals faster and more efficiently. It’s the all-in-one solution for everything from online scheduling, to easy payments and every step in between. It’s the industry’s easiest way to grow, and lets you spend less time in your systems and more time in your practice.

###

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

Dental Intelligence, Inc.

2100 Pleasant Grove Blvd 400, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

(801)717-2777

krach@dentalintel.com

https://www.dentalintel.com





Attachment