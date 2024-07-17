Habit Burger's Double Char Takes #1 Spot in USA TODAY 10Best, Offers FREE* Double Chars

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results are in: The Habit Burger Grill's Double Char has just been voted #1 in USA TODAY's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards! To celebrate this incredible victory, Habit Burger is giving everyone a chance to sink their teeth into Double Char greatness – for FREE* with a $5 minimum purchase.

To thank voters, Habit Burger is treating fans and burger lovers nationwide, offering a FREE* Double Char with a $5 minimum purchase to CharClub members. Existing CharClub members will automatically receive the Double Char offer in their account between July 19-30, while new members have until September 18 to register on the app and join the festivities.

"This win isn't just ours – it belongs to every Habit fan and burger connoisseur who cast their vote," says Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer. "They've made the Double Char #1, and now it's our turn to give back. We're inviting everyone to taste the burger that stole the nation's heart!"

The Double Char didn't just win; it dominated the field in a fiercely competitive burger battle. Facing off against 19 other formidable contenders, many from much larger burger chains, the Double Char held the top spot for four consecutive weeks. Once the grills cooled and the final tallies were in, Habit's Double Char was proclaimed the winner.

"We've always known our Double Char was special, like that overachieving child you’ve always secretly loved more," jokes Jack Hinchliffe. "But now, America has spoken, and they agree. It's like winning the burger lottery, except everyone gets to cash in!"

Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation, couldn't contain his excitement: "I'm so proud to now call our famous Double Char an award-winning burger. This burger's got two fresh-from-the-flame char-grilled patties, topped with onions caramelized to perfection. Add in the crunch of fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and tangy pickles, then bring it all together with creamy mayo and melty cheese. Wrap that up in a toasted bun, and you've got yourself a winner—and now the whole country knows it."

Habit Burger has been on a hot streak lately. Other recent accolades include:

Tempura Green Beans also securing #1 in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards. Chicken Club ranked #1 Grilled Chicken Sandwich by Daily Meal, based on customer reviews. Limited-time Roasted Garlic Cauliflower winning Menu Master's Healthful Innovation category in 2023.

Habit regulars and newcomers alike are invited to experience the winning burger. The Habit Mobile App is available for download now, offering the chance to join this historic, tasty celebration.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

**Offer for a free Double Char only valid with a $5 minimum purchase. Must be a CharClub member registered by 9/18/24 to redeem. Limit one offer per order and per CharClub member. Offer must be redeemed by 9/25/24. At participating locations for a limited time only. While supplies last.

About The Habit Burger Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 380 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.



