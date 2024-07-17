Antibody Discovery Market Size Expected to Surge to USD 4.8 Billion by 2034, Driven by a 10.1% CAGR – Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody discovery market (Markt für Antikörperentdeckung) is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for antibody discovery is estimated to reach US$ 4.8 billion by the end of 2034.

Development of next-generation antibody screening platforms, such as microfluidic-based systems and droplet-based assays, enables high-throughput screening of antibody libraries with unprecedented speed and precision. These advanced screening technologies accelerate the discovery of high-affinity antibodies and streamline the antibody development process, driving innovation in the antibody discovery market.

Access Your Sample PDF Brochure Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86035

Some prominent players are as follows:

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Evotec A.G.

Sartorius AG

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Creative Biolabs, Inc.

Bruker Cellular Analysis Inc.

BioDuro LLC

Aragen Life Sciences

Abzena

AbTherx

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

With growing recognition of the immune system's role in maintaining health and fighting disease, there is increasing interest in developing antibodies that modulate immune responses. These immune-modulating antibodies hold promise for treating conditions such as autoimmune diseases, allergies, and infectious diseases, driving innovation in antibody discovery and therapeutic development.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Monoclonal antibodies dominate the antibody discovery market , offering specificity and reproducibility crucial for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

, offering specificity and reproducibility crucial for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Phage display services lead the antibody discovery market , offering efficient and high-throughput methods for screening diverse antibody libraries.

, offering efficient and high-throughput methods for screening diverse antibody libraries. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies lead the antibody discovery market, driving innovation and development of novel therapeutic antibodies.

Antibody Discovery Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Advancements in technology , such as phage display and single-cell sequencing, accelerate the discovery of high-affinity antibodies.

, such as phage display and single-cell sequencing, accelerate the discovery of high-affinity antibodies. Rising demand for targeted therapies drives investment in antibody discovery for diverse therapeutic applications.

drives investment in antibody discovery for diverse therapeutic applications. Strategic collaborations between academia and industry enhance research capabilities and expedite antibody development.

between academia and industry enhance research capabilities and expedite antibody development. Increasing focus on personalized medicine fuels the exploration of novel antibody targets and biomarkers.

fuels the exploration of novel antibody targets and biomarkers. Evolving regulatory landscape and expedited approval processes streamline the translation of antibody discoveries into clinical therapeutics.

Global Antibody Discovery Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the forefront with a robust biotechnology sector and a concentration of key players in antibody discovery. The United States, particularly biotech hubs like Boston and San Francisco, fosters innovation through substantial investment in research and development, along with supportive regulatory policies that accelerate the translation of discoveries into clinical applications.

leads the forefront with a robust biotechnology sector and a concentration of key players in antibody discovery. The United States, particularly biotech hubs like Boston and San Francisco, fosters innovation through substantial investment in research and development, along with supportive regulatory policies that accelerate the translation of discoveries into clinical applications. Europe boasts a rich scientific heritage and a collaborative research environment, anchored by renowned academic institutions and biotech clusters in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland. The region's stringent regulatory framework ensures high-quality standards in antibody development, driving confidence among stakeholders and facilitating global market access.

boasts a rich scientific heritage and a collaborative research environment, anchored by renowned academic institutions and biotech clusters in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland. The region's stringent regulatory framework ensures high-quality standards in antibody development, driving confidence among stakeholders and facilitating global market access. Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic hub for antibody discovery, fueled by rapid economic growth and increasing investment in biotechnology. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea leverage their technological prowess and large talent pools to advance research in antibody therapeutics. Rising healthcare expenditure and a growing demand for innovative treatments drive market expansion in the region.

Download Sample PDF from Here- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86035

Antibody Discovery Market: Competitive Landscape

The antibody discovery industry is extremely competitive, with biotechnology companies and research organizations pioneering innovative therapeutic antibodies. Abcam, GenScript, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are industry leaders in antibody discovery and development, with extensive platforms in place. Emerging companies, propelled by advances in technology like as phage display and single-cell sequencing, are challenging incumbents with novel techniques.

Strategic alliances and partnerships between academia and industry increase competitiveness, propelling the race to discover high-affinity antibodies for a wide range of therapeutic targets. Market variables, such as regulatory frameworks and changing healthcare demands, impact the competitive landscape, promoting an environment of innovation and cooperation as key players compete to reimagine the future of antibody-based therapies.

Product Portfolio

Abzena specializes in integrated solutions for the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including antibodies, proteins, and vaccines. With a proven track record of success, Abzena's end-to-end services encompass cell line development, process optimization, and cGMP manufacturing, enabling clients to expedite the delivery of innovative biotherapeutics to market.

for the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including antibodies, proteins, and vaccines. With a proven track record of success, Abzena's end-to-end services encompass cell line development, process optimization, and cGMP manufacturing, enabling clients to expedite the delivery of innovative biotherapeutics to market. AbTherx is at the forefront of immuno-oncology, pioneering novel antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. With a focus on targeting the tumor microenvironment and enhancing immune responses, AbTherx's innovative approach holds promise for improving patient outcomes and advancing the fight against cancer.

Antibody Discovery Market: Key Segments

By Antibody Type

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Others

By Service

Phage Display

Hybridoma

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86035<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dental Syringe Market - The global dental syringe industry (치과 주사기 산업) was valued at US$ 343.4 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 577.8 Million by the end of 2031.

The global dental syringe industry (치과 주사기 산업) was valued at US$ 343.4 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than by the end of 2031. Pediatric Perfusion Products Market - The global pediatric perfusion products industry (소아 관류 제품 산업) was valued at US$ 147.0 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 294.6 Million by the end of 2031.

The global pediatric perfusion products industry (소아 관류 제품 산업) was valued at US$ 147.0 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than by the end of 2031. Lip Augmentation Market – the global lip augmentation market (입술 확대 시장) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.

– the global lip augmentation market (입술 확대 시장) is expected to grow at a from 2024 to 2034. Laboratory Robotics Market – The global laboratory robotics market (실험실 로봇 시장) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com