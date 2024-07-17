Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in June 2024

LONDON, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the June 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV . The top supply-side platform (SSP) associated with each Bundle ID is also included in the reports.





Pixalate analyzed more than 1.9 Billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.





The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).





100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (June 2024):



Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 89 distinct CTV apps

On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps

On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps

On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 72 distinct CTV apps

Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform, June 2024





Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) 661695783 USA Network 661695783 NBCUniversal Media, LLC Sovrn 383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc. Bright Mountain Media 317469184 ESPN: Live Sports & Scores 317469184 Disney PubMatic 905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc. PubMatic 1557287817 Atmosphere TV 1557287817 Rarefied Atmosphere, Inc. PubMatic 1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Peacock TV LLC FreeWheel 971197898 Tastemade 971197898 Tastemade, Inc. PubMatic 1025120568 AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies 1025120568 AMC Network Entertainment LLC PubMatic 1068337978 Xumo Play: Stream TV & Movies 1068337978 Xumo, LLC Nexxen







Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Magnite g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 ESPN PubMatic g18331012212 AMC G18331012212 AMC Networks e-Planning g19171013163 tvplus G19171013163 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. FreeWheel g21123016933 Motorvision | Live TV Streaming G21123016933 MV International GmbH Xandr Monetize g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. Google AdExchange g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. Xandr Monetize g19341014141 Fox Nation G19341014141 Fox News Channel e-Planning g17135009793 Newsy G17135009793 Newsy Speroll







Roku

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) com.hulu.plus.roku Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC Magnite 74519 Pluto TV - It's Free TV 74519 Pluto Inc. FreeWheel 35058 Lifetime 35058 A+E Networks e-Planning com.roku.bravonow Bravo 86306 NBCUniversal Media, LLC House of Pubs 591991 TCL CHANNEL 591991 TCL Research America Speroll 43465 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 43465 fubo Magnite com.xumo.outsidetv Xumo Play 96065 Xumo LLC Adtelligent 75617 Food Network GO 75617 Scripps Networks LLC e-Planning 552828 ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias 552828 Univision Communications Inc. Google AdExchange







Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - It’s Free TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV FreeWheel b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV Vidoomy b07q7n4gzg Xumo Play B07Q7N4GZG Xumo LLC Xandr Monetize b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. Magnite b01nbi48ik BET B01NBI48IK BET Sovrn b00v8x7xto Fox News: US, World, & Election Headlines B00V8X7XTO Fox News Channel Index Exchange b07sm3yb4h NewsON B07SM3YB4H NewsON Magnite b00odc5n80 Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC Magnite b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc. Bat-Ads

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around the targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.





Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.





Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.