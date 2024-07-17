Global Warming Solutions Inc. Provides Update on OTC Market Status Change and Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance and Innovation

Temecula, CA , July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a leader in developing innovative technologies to combat climate change, today addressed the recent change in its market status to the OTC Expert Market. This temporary change follows a delay in the filing of the company's Form 10-Q. GWSO is taking immediate and comprehensive steps to rectify the situation and ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. experienced a delay in the timely submission of its Form 10-Q, resulting in a temporary change to the OTC Expert Market. The company is fully aware of the implications of this administrative delay and is taking proactive measures to complete the filing process promptly. The internal teams and external advisors have been mobilized to expedite the completion and submission of the Form 10-Q, which we anticipate will be submitted shortly. This swift action underscores our commitment to regulatory compliance and our determination to return to our previous market status as soon as possible.

“We understand the importance of timely and accurate filings for our investors and regulatory bodies. Our team is working diligently to address this delay and to implement additional safeguards to prevent such occurrences in the future,” said Michael Pollastro, President of Global Warming Solutions Inc. “This temporary status change does not reflect the underlying strength and potential of our business. Our innovative solutions to combat climate change continue to gain traction in the market, and our commitment to our mission remains steadfast.”

Despite this administrative issue, Global Warming Solutions Inc. remains in a strong operational and financial position. Our ongoing projects, partnerships, and strategic initiatives are progressing as planned, with several key milestones expected in the coming months.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. would like to thank its shareholders, partners, and customers for their continued support and patience during this period. Our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address global warming and contribute to a sustainable future remains unwavering.



Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge technologies for renewable energy storage and efficient hydrogen production. Committed to combating climate change and fostering a sustainable energy transition, GWSO is poised to lead the creation of environmentally friendly solutions. For more information, please contact: inquiries@gwsogroup.com



