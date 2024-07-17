Advance Directives Market Size to Hit US$ 588.40 Billion By 2032, Convergence of Healthcare and Technology Applied in Advance Care Planning | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advance Directives Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Advance Directives Market was size was valued at US$ 122.74 billion in 2023 and which is anticipated to reach at US$ 588.40 billion by 2032, with a increasing CAGR of 19.04% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The advance directives market undergoing the revolutionary changes with the ever-shifting landscapes, artificial intelligence and telemedicine. They equip them with the personalized healthcare data which is required for the build up and keep updating about their end -of -life plans as a useful resource. A shift towards digital, centralized advance directives is anticipated to modernize access and sharing across healthcare providers. Moreover, a growing importance on patient independence is driving a cultural change that prioritizes relating to individual healthcare choices.

According to health watch article in June 2024, roughly one-third of U.S. adults have formed advance directives for end-of-life care.

In June 2024, Goa has become the first Indian state to implement a legal outline for advanced medical directives (living wills), aligning with Supreme Court guidelines.

Creation and management of ADs are also simplified by digital platforms. AD adoption especially amongst older adults is low. Overall health, mental well-being, and attitude towards death influence completion rate of participants for AD. Therefore, information comprehensiveness, physical and psychological capabilities, and support will have to offer a more personalized approach to AD creation process.





Advance Directives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 122.74 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 588.40 Bn CAGR CAGR of 19.04 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Factors • The Convergence of Healthcare and Technology in Advance Care Planning

Public awareness campaigns such as "National Healthcare Decisions Day" and government initiatives like Medicare coverage of advance care planning consultations have increase discussions about end-of-life care to the forefront.

Laws such as the Patient Self-Determination Act reinforce patient autonomy and conform to advance directives in medical records. The focus is shifting towards a more patient-centered approach, emphasizing individual preferences, values, and cultural considerations in creating advance directives. Their means of accomplishing this is to inform patients enough so that they may make informed decisions, with the result being more end-of-life care which reflects stated patient preferences.

Major Driving Factors of Advance Directives Market Includes the Financial Incentives and Technological Advancements

Financial spurs for the reduction of hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and readmissions. Cost avoidance creates an incentive to invest in ACP solutions.

The technological advancement which is in the form of AI-powered tools, telemedicine, and secure online platforms makes it easier to create, retrieve and access advance directives.

Low Rate of Advance Directive Adoption

A low adoption rate in which a significant proportion of people particularly older adults have not created advance directives.

Cultural and societal factors such as norms surrounding death and end-of-life care may affect the creation and will to use the directive.

Advance Directive Services Comprise the Largest Portion of The Market

By Component, advance directive services led in 2023 with a market share of approximately 65%. As awareness of advance directives grows, so will the demand for this kind of essential guidance and support in end-of-life planning.

By Demographics

In 2023, the market was dominated by elderly people, who were nearly three-fourth of this overall population. Furthermore, the global population is aging and financial literacy around advance directives increases significantly create ample growth opportunities for advance directives market.

By End User

The healthcare providers segment dominated the market with 75% share in 2023 and the significant roles these agents play initiating the conversation, advising and helping facilitate document creation make them an important market player.

Advance Directives Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By Demographics

By Elderly Population (> 65 years)

By Middle Aged (40-64 yrs)

By Young Adults (18-39 yrs)

By End User

B2B (Providers and Payers)

B2C (Patients and Caregivers)

The Asia Pacific Advance Directives Market Is Poised For Significant Growth

Asia pacific is growing as potential market for advanced directives. The growth of the industry is being driven by a combination of aging populations, changing cultural attitudes towards end-of-life care, advancements in technology and new government policies for support. Increasing focus on personalized healthcare and optimum resources utilization by the healthcare systems is further expected to drive growth of advance directives in region.

Regional Coverage

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])

• Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

