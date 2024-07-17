Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Meravita at Boca Raton , is coming soon to Boca Raton, Florida. This intimate gated community will offer a collection of single-family homes with expansive designs and generous home sites. The Toll Brothers interest list is now forming for the community, which will be located at US Highway 441 and Clint Moore Road in Boca Raton.



Meravita at Boca Raton will offer large single-family home sites and brand-new home designs in a private, gated setting. Luxury single- and two-story home designs will range from 3,291 to 5,406+ square feet with flexible floor plan options offering 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Homeowners will have the opportunity to personalize their new home at the Toll Brothers Design Studio or choose a curated quick move-in home with Designer Appointed Features. Homes are priced from $1.8 million.





Residents will have access to an array of future amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, cabanas, fitness center, playground, event lawn, hammock grove, and sport court. Toll Brothers homeowners in Meravita will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care included, so they have more time to enjoy the Florida lifestyle and the community’s on-site amenities.

“Our new Meravita at Boca Raton community will offer residents the opportunity to enjoy Toll Brothers luxury living in one of South Florida’s most desirable locations,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. “With outstanding included features, well-designed kitchens, spacious living areas, first-floor primary bedroom suites, and multigenerational living opportunities, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Boca Raton.”





Conveniently located near US Highway 441 and Clint Moore Road, Meravita at Boca Raton provides easy access to major roadways including Interstate 95 and Florida’s Turnpike. Residents will enjoy proximity to the beach, shopping, and popular dining destinations such as Delray Beach's Atlantic Avenue entertainment district and the Town Center at Boca Raton. The community is just a short walk from coffee shops and local restaurants.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

