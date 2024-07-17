LYFT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel LLP Investigates Lyft’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.johnsonfistel.com), a shareholder rights law firm, announces its continuing investigation of whether certain directors and officers of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) breached their fiduciary duties to Lyft and its shareholders.



What can I do? If you are a current Lyft shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against Lyft’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned Lyft shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/LyftInc2

What is this about? Johnson Fistel LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether Lyft’s senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

