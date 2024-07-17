NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 23% to $6.78 million from $8.83 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 24% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 28% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 7% to $4.10 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $4.40 million, or $0.91 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2024.

“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter despite a challenging industry environment,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
 
 Quarter Ended June 30,
 2024 2023
Revenue
Product sales$   6,615,859    $   8,700,092 
Contract research and development 167,385   131,322
 
Total revenue 6,783,244   8,831,414 
Cost of sales 975,494   2,079,623 
Gross profit 5,807,750   6,751,791 
Expenses       
Research and development 878,528   695,992 
Selling, general, and administrative 540,404   475,115 
Credit loss expense -   212,440 
Total expenses 1,418,932   1,383,547 
        
Income from operations 4,388,818   5,368,244 
Interest income 493,959   436,526 
Income before taxes 4,882,777   5,804,770 
Provision for income taxes 785,190   1,401,040 
Net income$4,097,587  $4,403,730 
Net income per share – basic$0.85  $0.91 
Net income per share – diluted$0.85  $0.91 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,833,676   4,832,166 
Diluted 4,838,995   4,840,571 


NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30 AND MARCH 31, 2024
 
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$6,005,492    $10,283,550 
Marketable securities, short-term
(amortized cost of $16,022,057 as of June 30, 2024, and $12,283,630 as of March 31, 2024)		 15,670,927   11,917,779 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,000 2,100,018   3,144,833 
Inventories 7,164,632   7,158,585 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 515,383   689,349 
Total current assets 31,456,452   33,194,096 
Fixed assets       
Machinery and equipment  11,417,730   10,501,096 
Leasehold improvements 1,956,309   1,956,309 
  13,374,039   12,457,405 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  11,478,977   11,403,383 
Net fixed assets 1,895,062   1,054,022 
Deferred tax assets 1,593,506   1,453,704 
Marketable securities, long-term
(amortized cost of $32,112,822 as of June 30, 2024, and $31,417,890 as of March 31, 2024)		 30,788,301   30,788,301 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 289,910   289,910 
Total assets$ 66,780,033  $ 66,780,033 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$174,243  $127,154 
Accrued payroll and other 1,338,811   729,215 
Operating lease 180,262   179,372 
Total current liabilities 1,693,316   1,035,741 
Operating lease 132,388   175,775 
Total liabilities 1,825,704   1,211,516 
        
Shareholders’ equity       
Common stock 48,337   48,337 
Additional paid-in capital 19,573,254   19,554,812 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (748,927)  (777,637)
Retained earnings 46,006,916   46,743,005 
Total shareholders’ equity 64,879,580   65,568,517 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$66,705,284  $66,780,033 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
