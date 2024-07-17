Globally renowned thought leaders Joy Fitzgerald, Suzy Welch, and Lan Phan to headline the 2024 INROADS National Conference

ATLANTA, GA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS, the world’s largest nonprofit organization committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth, is proud to present the 2024 INROADS National Conference to be hosted virtually July 18 – 19, 2024 for hundreds of college students across the U.S. The INROADS National Conference is a signature professional development experience exclusive to INROADS interns and offers unparalleled leadership development training facilitated by distinguished corporate executives and INROADS alumni. Participating students are completing internships at more than 200 top employers around the nation this summer.

Building on its commitment to creating a more equitable, diverse and inclusive corporate America, INROADS provides students with invaluable access to opportunities and exposure to business and community leaders who resemble them. This year’s conference will feature globally renowned speakers, best-selling authors and media influencers including:



Joy Fitzgerald, one of the nation’s most respected voices on diversity as a business strategy and featured in numerous publications including Harvard Business Review, Fortune Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Insider, Black Enterprise, Gallup, and Profiles in Diversity Journal. She was named by Diversity Journal as a “Woman Worth Watching” and by Black Enterprise as a Top Executive in Corporate Diversity, among many honors. Joy Fitzgerald currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer of UnitedHealth Group.





, an expert on careers and the future of work, a three-time New York Times best-selling author, popular social media influencer, and a Professor of Management Practice at NYU’s Stern School of Business, where she is also the Director of the NYU | Stern Initiative on Purpose and Flourishing. She is a regular contributor on The Today Show and her op-eds about GenZ and the real culture of work today appear regularly in the Wall Street Journal. Lan Phan, a renowned author, master trainer, and speaker who is celebrated for her expertise in purpose-driven leadership mindset cultivation, and continuous personal and professional improvement. Her most recent book is titled: “Do This Daily: Secrets to Finding Success, Happiness, and Purpose at Work and Life. As a highly regarded consultant, she provides invaluable insights and strategic advice to CEO’s, top executives, and businesses. Her influential digital presence garners tens of millions of views annually.

During the conference, students will experience interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and learn best practices for their career journeys and tips on how to contribute as servant leaders on campus and in their future careers. Conference workshops cover topics such as:

Designing Your Leadership Journey

Grit, Resiliency and How to Rewrite Your Story

P.O.W.E.R. Up Your Potential

Transformational Leadership Among Young Professionals: A Vehicle for Social Change

After the Internship: Finding the Next Job

Navigating Finance: Exploring Pathways to Success

“Since INROADS began more than 50 years ago, we have impacted the lives of more than 164,000 youth. With anti-DEI efforts rising across the nation, our support for underrepresented students is more critical than ever,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO. “The youth we serve have so much to offer the world, and the INROADS National Conference, along with ongoing professional development training, mentoring and coaching, are pivotal in supporting their career journeys and helping them overcome the hurdles that life presents. We are dedicated to advancing equity for these youth.”

The 2024 INROADS National Conference is proudly sponsored by Constellation, The NBA Foundation and Meritage Homes. For more information, visit INROADS.org/National-Conference.

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 164,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves over 500 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: @INROADSInc.