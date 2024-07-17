Bird Construction Inc. Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Board Member and Audit Committee Chair

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announces with profound sadness the passing of Karyn A. Brooks, who served as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Brooks passed away last week at the age of 70.

Ms. Brooks was a highly respected member of the Bird Construction Inc. Board of Directors, bringing exceptional expertise and dedication to the role of Audit Committee Chair. She joined the Board in 2017, and her leadership and insight were instrumental in overseeing the company’s financial reporting and compliance.

“Karyn was a vital part of our Board and a valued colleague,” said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO and Director of Bird Construction. “Her unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence greatly contributed to our company’s success. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family during this difficult time.”

“Throughout her distinguished career and her time serving on Bird’s Board, Karyn demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to upholding the highest standards in financial reporting practices,” said Paul Raboud, Chair of the Board. “Her perspectives on a wide range of strategic issues were highly regarded. Karyn had a great sense of humour and she will be missed by all who had the privilege to work with her.”

The Board will meet in the coming weeks to appoint an interim Audit Committee Chair and discuss the recruitment of a new Director.

A celebration of life is being planned for Toronto in September. Bird will be making a gift in Karyn’s name to the charity designated by her family.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca