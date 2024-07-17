TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2023

| Source: Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd.

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023.

Ms. Sheng Xu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “For the year ended October 31, 2023, the Company generated revenue of about $1.2 million, representing an 8.0% decrease compared to the prior year's revenue. This decline was primarily attributable to the lower commissions from several insurance products and loss of certain insurance company partners amid an increasingly competitive market and challenging macroeconomic environment in China.”

“However, we achieved a significant increase of approximately $612,000 in the commissions from our liability insurance products, driven by our efforts to expand our liability insurance business.”

“Despite the revenue decline, we were able to reduce the net loss by 47.6% to $2.5 million, down from $4.7 million in the prior year. Overall, while we faced headwinds in certain insurance products, we were able to drive substantial growth in the liability insurance commissions, which is a positive indicator for the Company's strategic focus. Additionally, the reduction in the net loss demonstrates improved financial performance and operational efficiency compared to the prior year.”

Selected Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Metrics

  Years Ended October 31,
 Changes in 
($ in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.) 2023
 2022
 Percentage 
Revenues $1.2 $1.4 (8.0)%
Total operating expenses  4.3  6.4 (33.6)%
Loss from operations   (3.0)   (5.1)  (40.5)%
Net loss   (2.5)   (4.7)  (47.6)%
Loss per share   (3.87)   (9.03)  (55.4)%

  • Revenue decreased by 8.0% to $1.2 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, compared with $1.4 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Total operating expenses were $4.3 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, decreased from $6.4 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Loss from operations narrowed by 40.5% to $3.0 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, from $5.1 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Net loss also decreased by 47.6% to $2.5 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, from $4.7 million for the same period in 2022.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance, and automobile insurance; and (2) other types of insurance, such as health insurance, life insurance, and other miscellaneous insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
 
       
  As of October 31,
  2023  2022 
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $2,383  $2,508 
Restricted cash  692,692   692,734 
Short-term investments  26,797,081   26,179,662 
Accounts receivable  18,960   51,202 
Note receivable     7,500,000 
Interest receivable     262,192 
Due from related party     1,369 
Other current assets  107,508   168,957 
       
Total Current Assets  27,618,624   34,858,624 
       
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:      
Note receivable  7,800,000    
Property and equipment, net  6,280   8,688 
Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net  54,870   143,438 
Other non-current assets     20,078 
       
Total Non-current Assets  7,861,150   172,204 
       
Total Assets $35,479,774  $35,030,828 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Taxes payable $623,825  $466,878 
Salary payable  726,330   424,987 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  481,801   384,893 
Due to related parties  1,173,510   126,530 
Operating lease liabilities  57,402   90,800 
       
Total Current Liabilities  3,062,868   1,494,088 
       
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion     54,718 
       
Total Non-current Liabilities     54,718 
       
Total Liabilities  3,062,868   1,548,806 
       
       
EQUITY:      
TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:      
Ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;      
Class A ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 36,000,000 shares authorized; 674,949 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2023; 507,440 shares issued and 505,440 shares outstanding at October 31, 2022  16,874   12,636 
Class B ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2023 and 2022  1,250   1,250 
Additional paid-in capital  44,108,774   42,663,012 
Less: ordinary stock held in treasury, at cost; 0 share at October 31, 2023 and 2,000 shares at October 31, 2022      
Accumulated deficit  (8,303,691)  (5,800,817)
Statutory reserve  275,150   226,253 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,681,845)  (3,620,712)
Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity  32,416,512   33,481,622 
Non-controlling interest  394   400 
       
Total Equity  32,416,906   33,482,022 
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $35,479,774  $35,030,828 
         


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
 
  For the Years Ended October 31,
  2023  2022  2021 
          
REVENUES         
Commissions $1,244,247  $1,324,655  $2,675,611 
Risk management services     27,254   115,006 
          
Total Revenues  1,244,247   1,351,909   2,790,617 
          
OPERATING EXPENSES         
Selling and marketing  2,438,248   1,764,909   2,517,497 
General and administrative - professional fees  1,220,367   1,185,930   1,011,053 
General and administrative - compensation and related benefits  460,791   2,691,751   948,900 
General and administrative - other  141,167   654,587   566,971 
Impairment loss     123,646    
          
Total Operating Expenses  4,260,573   6,420,823   5,044,421 
          
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (3,016,326)  (5,068,914)  (2,253,804)
          
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)         
Interest income  731,961   434,406   315,070 
Other (expense) income  (8,278)  (26,042)  18,686 
          
Total Other Income, net  723,683   408,364   333,756 
          
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (2,292,643)  (4,660,550)  (1,920,048)
          
INCOME TAXES  161,339   23,639   24,529 
          
NET LOSS $(2,453,982) $(4,684,189) $(1,944,577)
          
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST  (5)  (32)  (28)
          
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $(2,453,977) $(4,684,157) $(1,944,549)
          
NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:         
Basic and diluted $(3.87) $(9.03) $(5.65)
          
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:         
Basic and diluted  633,336   518,655   344,425 
          
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:         
NET LOSS $(2,453,982) $(4,684,189) $(1,944,577)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME         
Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain  (61,134)  (3,717,478)  214,123 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (2,515,116)  (8,401,667)  (1,730,454)
LESS: COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST  (6)  (89)  (6)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $(2,515,110) $(8,401,578) $(1,730,448)
             


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
 
  For the Years Ended October 31,
  2023  2022  2021 
          
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:         
Net loss $(2,453,982) $(4,684,189) $(1,944,577)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:         
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets  1,631   22,853   27,447 
Amortization of right-of-use assets  78,126   185,421   227,661 
Impairment loss     123,646   696 
Stock-based compensation and service expense  1,450,000   2,888,787    
Bad debt provision  7,338       
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  848       
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Accounts receivable  25,983   254,109   969,374 
Security deposit  6,726   37,853   (43,750)
Interest receivable  262,192   (149,178)  (113,014)
Due from related party  1,417   (1,511)   
Other assets  91,348   495,668   (74,120)
Taxes payable  163,500   36,553   (78,932)
Salary payable  347,567   349,436    
Accrued liabilities and other payables  99,649   304,576   (123,052)
Due to related parties  992,277   126,228   12,025 
Operating lease liabilities - related party        (29,355)
Operating lease liabilities  (80,316)  (189,012)  (194,341)
          
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES  994,304   (198,760)  (1,363,938)
          
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:         
Purchase of property and equipment     (2,346)  (3,411)
Investment in note receivable  (7,800,000)     (7,500,000)
Proceeds from note receivable  7,500,000       
Purchase of short-term investments  (27,779,231)  (29,011,783)  - 
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments  27,086,514   116,663   - 
          
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (992,717)  (28,897,466)  (7,503,411)
          
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES         
Proceeds from note payable        75,581 
Repayment of note payable        (75,581)
Proceeds from related parties' borrowings  9,535   225,171   1,893,932 
Repayments of related parties' borrowings  (9,818)  (225,171)  (2,272,145)
Proceeds from initial public offering        12,300,000 
Disbursements for initial public offering costs        (1,489,388)
Proceeds from the June 2021 public offering        24,562,500 
Disbursements for the June 2021 public offering costs        (2,352,418)
          
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (283)     32,642,481 
          
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH  (1,471)  (1,052,173)  145,014 
          
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH  (167)  (30,148,399)  23,920,146 
          
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of year  695,242   30,843,641   6,923,495 
          
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of year $695,075  $695,242  $30,843,641 
          
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:         
Cash paid for:         
Interest $  $22  $725 
Income taxes $807  $  $2,251 
          
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES         
Reissuance of treasury stock $25,000  $  $ 
Payments made by related parties on the Company’s behalf $1,068,700  $  $119,886 
          
RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH         
Cash at beginning of year $2,508  $30,024,372  $6,137,689 
Restricted cash at beginning of year  692,734   819,269   785,806 
Total cash and restricted cash at beginning of year $695,242  $30,843,641  $6,923,495 
          
Cash at end of year $2,383  $2,508  $30,024,372 
Restricted cash at end of year  692,692   692,734   819,269 
Total cash and restricted cash at end of year $695,075  $695,242  $30,843,641 
             

