TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2023

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023.



Ms. Sheng Xu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “For the year ended October 31, 2023, the Company generated revenue of about $1.2 million, representing an 8.0% decrease compared to the prior year's revenue. This decline was primarily attributable to the lower commissions from several insurance products and loss of certain insurance company partners amid an increasingly competitive market and challenging macroeconomic environment in China.”

“However, we achieved a significant increase of approximately $612,000 in the commissions from our liability insurance products, driven by our efforts to expand our liability insurance business.”

“Despite the revenue decline, we were able to reduce the net loss by 47.6% to $2.5 million, down from $4.7 million in the prior year. Overall, while we faced headwinds in certain insurance products, we were able to drive substantial growth in the liability insurance commissions, which is a positive indicator for the Company's strategic focus. Additionally, the reduction in the net loss demonstrates improved financial performance and operational efficiency compared to the prior year.”

Selected Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Metrics

Years Ended October 31,

Changes in ($ in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.) 2023

2022

Percentage Revenues $ 1.2 $ 1.4 (8.0) % Total operating expenses 4.3 6.4 (33.6) % Loss from operations (3.0) (5.1) (40.5) % Net loss (2.5) (4.7) (47.6) % Loss per share (3.87) (9.03) (55.4) %





Revenue decreased by 8.0% to $1.2 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, compared with $1.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Total operating expenses were $4.3 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, decreased from $6.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Loss from operations narrowed by 40.5% to $3.0 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, from $5.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Net loss also decreased by 47.6% to $2.5 million for the year ended October 31, 2023, from $4.7 million for the same period in 2022.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance, and automobile insurance; and (2) other types of insurance, such as health insurance, life insurance, and other miscellaneous insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(IN U.S. DOLLARS) As of October 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 2,383 $ 2,508 Restricted cash 692,692 692,734 Short-term investments 26,797,081 26,179,662 Accounts receivable 18,960 51,202 Note receivable — 7,500,000 Interest receivable — 262,192 Due from related party — 1,369 Other current assets 107,508 168,957 Total Current Assets 27,618,624 34,858,624 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Note receivable 7,800,000 — Property and equipment, net 6,280 8,688 Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net 54,870 143,438 Other non-current assets — 20,078 Total Non-current Assets 7,861,150 172,204 Total Assets $ 35,479,774 $ 35,030,828 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Taxes payable $ 623,825 $ 466,878 Salary payable 726,330 424,987 Accrued liabilities and other payables 481,801 384,893 Due to related parties 1,173,510 126,530 Operating lease liabilities 57,402 90,800 Total Current Liabilities 3,062,868 1,494,088 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion — 54,718 Total Non-current Liabilities — 54,718 Total Liabilities 3,062,868 1,548,806 EQUITY: TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Class A ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 36,000,000 shares authorized; 674,949 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2023; 507,440 shares issued and 505,440 shares outstanding at October 31, 2022 16,874 12,636 Class B ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2023 and 2022 1,250 1,250 Additional paid-in capital 44,108,774 42,663,012 Less: ordinary stock held in treasury, at cost; 0 share at October 31, 2023 and 2,000 shares at October 31, 2022 — — Accumulated deficit (8,303,691 ) (5,800,817 ) Statutory reserve 275,150 226,253 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,681,845 ) (3,620,712 ) Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity 32,416,512 33,481,622 Non-controlling interest 394 400 Total Equity 32,416,906 33,482,022 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 35,479,774 $ 35,030,828





TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the Years Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2021 REVENUES Commissions $ 1,244,247 $ 1,324,655 $ 2,675,611 Risk management services — 27,254 115,006 Total Revenues 1,244,247 1,351,909 2,790,617 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling and marketing 2,438,248 1,764,909 2,517,497 General and administrative - professional fees 1,220,367 1,185,930 1,011,053 General and administrative - compensation and related benefits 460,791 2,691,751 948,900 General and administrative - other 141,167 654,587 566,971 Impairment loss — 123,646 — Total Operating Expenses 4,260,573 6,420,823 5,044,421 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,016,326 ) (5,068,914 ) (2,253,804 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 731,961 434,406 315,070 Other (expense) income (8,278 ) (26,042 ) 18,686 Total Other Income, net 723,683 408,364 333,756 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,292,643 ) (4,660,550 ) (1,920,048 ) INCOME TAXES 161,339 23,639 24,529 NET LOSS $ (2,453,982 ) $ (4,684,189 ) $ (1,944,577 ) LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (5 ) (32 ) (28 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,453,977 ) $ (4,684,157 ) $ (1,944,549 ) NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS: Basic and diluted $ (3.87 ) $ (9.03 ) $ (5.65 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 633,336 518,655 344,425 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS: NET LOSS $ (2,453,982 ) $ (4,684,189 ) $ (1,944,577 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain (61,134 ) (3,717,478 ) 214,123 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (2,515,116 ) (8,401,667 ) (1,730,454 ) LESS: COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (6 ) (89 ) (6 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,515,110 ) $ (8,401,578 ) $ (1,730,448 )



