Mitsubishi Chemical Selects Anaqua’s AQX Platform for Global IP Management

BOSTON, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a member of Mitsubishi Chemical Group, has selected Anaqua’s AQX® IP management platform to help coordinate and optimize the management of the company’s IP portfolios worldwide.

Headquartered in Tokyo with offices around the world, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is a leading chemical manufacturer with deep expertise and material science leadership in core market segments such as mobility, digital, medical, and food industries.

Mitsubishi Chemical will use the AQX platform to enhance collaboration across all stakeholders in the company’s global IP community. This will enable the integration of Mitsubishi Chemical’s IP team, their IP law firms, and the company’s R&D department on a single platform; evolving IP strategy throughout the entire innovation lifecycle; and increasing efficiency in IP management. AQX will provide Mitsubishi Chemical a unified approach to its IP management needs, with a comprehensive range of functionality and services, including patent and trademark management (with annuities service), inventor and awards management, as well as a direct interface with the relevant human resources and accounting systems.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “Mitsubishi Chemical is committed to developing innovative solutions—working to achieve breakthroughs and transformation across key areas of science and technology—to improve the well-being of people and the planet. We are proud to be selected to support the company in this goal, helping ensure the efficient management of their innovation lifecycle and the security of their critically important IP assets.”

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is a member of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation and its group companies) that operates with the purpose to lead with innovative solutions to achieve KAITEKI, the well-being of people and the planet.

For further information, please visit: https://www.mcgc.com/english/

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Amanda Glagolev

Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-5808

aglagolev@anaqua.com