$PRICK Memecoin on Solana Offers a 75% Bonus to NFT Minters ahead of the OKX Listing

NEW YORK, NY, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickle Rick ($PRICK) memecoin on Solana is preparing for a series of major CEX listings, starting from OKX. Users who mint one of the 101 Pickle Rick NFTs will be eligible for a 75% cashback in $PRICK, as well as a ticket to a raffle with a 1,000 SOL prize pool.

The $PRICK ecosystem: a meme, NFTs and a clicker game

$PRICK (Pickle Rick) is an ambitious memecoin ecosystem on Solana, boosted by a community of almost 1 million users. At least three major exchanges have already agreed or tentatively agreed to list it, including OKX, BingX, Bybit, and BitGet.

Among the factors that motivate users to pick $PRICK over other memecoins on Solana include fair token distribution, good price performance, a Telegram game with prizes in SOL and $PRICK, and NFTs that make holders eligible for a raffle and a 75% cashback.

$PRICK tokenomics

All the initial LP tokens have been burned and ownership renounced;

10% of the circulating supply was purchased and locked to finance listings, airdrops, and token burns;

There is no tax on transacting with $PRICK;

The remaining $PRICK supply is released smoothly at the rate of 1% a month.

Price dynamics and potential

Remarkably, since its DEX launch at the end of May, $PRICK hasn't gone below the initial listing price. The price currently sits 70% below the ATH, creating an interesting opportunity for buyers ahead of the scheduled listings on OKX, Bybit, and BingX.





Telegram clicker game

$PRICK is one of the first memecoins to launch its own Telegram clicker game , inspired by the success of Hamster Kombat and Notcoin. As players earn points and complete tasks, they compete for a share of the monthly 200 SOL prize pool and bonuses in $PRICK.

Each NFT minter to get 75% back in $PRICK and a ticket for the 1,000 SOL raffle

Pickle Rick's NFT collection was launched on July 15 and features 101 NFTs. The main advantage of holding a Pickle Rick NFT is a 75% cashback in $PRICK that each holder will receive once the token is listed on OKX or Bybit on July 22. Moreover, upon the listing on Bybit, the project will hold a raffle for all its NFT holders with a prize pool of 1,000 SOL.

OKX and other major CEX listings coming soon - where to buy $PRICK right now

The team of $PRICK has successfully negotiated with several large crypto exchanges to list the token. The series of listings is scheduled to start on July 22 with OKX, followed by $PRICK launch on BingX, Bybit, and BitGet.

The news of each new listing can cause a significant surge of the $PRICK price. Ahead of the listings on these major platforms, users can already buy $PRICK on the following exchanges:

Raydium (Solana): $PRICK/SOL, contract address 6zoshtkmyX4kRFg3p152yV2bPssxeYdNvW3c6EVCE4UP

MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/PRICK_USDT

In less than two months, Pickle Rick ($PRICK) has built one of the most active meme ecosystems on Solana, with hundreds of thousands of loyal followers, a system of incentives, NFTs, and a game. This is just the beginning, however, as the team promises even more bullish news in the coming weeks.

Social Links

X: https://twitter.com/PickleRickPrick

Telegram: https://t.me/Pricklol

DexScreener: https://dexscreener.com/solana/D1ADopidjXY3qLrrUZWYk4h1rHaCc92QCZpASSnz2MA1

Media Contact

Brand: PRICK

Contact: Media team

Email: support@prick.lol

Website: https://prick.lol

SOURCE: PRICK