DNA Plc’s Half-Year Financial Report 2024: Total revenues, EBITDA, and operating result continued to improve

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

January–June 2024

Total revenues grew by 5% and amounted to EUR 539 million (513).

EBITDA increased by 11% to EUR 209 million (189).

The operating result increased by 18% and was EUR 109 million (93).

Average revenue per user (ARPU) 1) : ARPU for mobile communications grew by 7% and was EUR 19.1 (17.8). ARPU for fixed broadband grew by 2% and was EUR 16.6 (16.3). ARPU for TV subscriptions increased by 14% and was EUR 10.8 (9.5).

: Number of subscriptions: The number of mobile subscriptions 2) increased to 2,788,000 (2,742,000). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased to 688,000 (659,000). The number of TV subscriptions decreased to 209,000 (218,000).



EUR million 1–6/2024 1–6/2023 Change, % 1–12/2023 Total revenues 539 513 5 1,067 EBITDA 209 189 11 390 % of total revenues 39 37 37 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 100 96 190 Operating result, EBIT 109 93 18 200 % of total revenues 20 18 19 Net result before tax 99 86 16 183 Net result for the period 78 68 15 146 Return on investment (ROI), % 15 12 15 Return on equity (ROE), % 19 21 22 Capital expenditure 93 92 1 199 Cash flow after investing activities 149 90 67 163 Net debt 635 625 2 670 Net debt/EBITDA 1.5 1.7 1.7 Net gearing, % 96 99 104 Equity ratio, % 42 38 37 Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR 0.59 0.51 1.11 Personnel at the end of period 1,719 1,749 -2 1,718



DNA’s financial figures for the period indicate that our business has developed favourably. Our total revenues grew by 5% year-on-year and amounted to EUR 539 million (513). EBITDA increased by 11% to EUR 209 million (189). The operating result increased by 18% and was EUR 109 million (93). The number of mobile network subscriptions increased on the comparison period and stood at 2,788,000 subscriptions (2,742,000), while their ARPU rose to EUR 19.1 (17.8). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions also increased on the comparison period and stood at 688,000 subscriptions (659,000), while their ARPU rose to EUR 16.6 (16.3). The number of TV subscriptions decreased as expected.

At the end of June, DNA’s 5G network had a population coverage of almost 98%. Long-term efforts to upgrade our network are also reflected in increased data speeds on 4G services. However, mobile network developments are increasingly focused on 5G technology, and the first 5.5G-based services will soon be coming onto the market. DNA already piloted 5.5G technology for the media at the end of last year, reaching data speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second in its commercial network. In the spring, DNA was also the first operator in Finland to launch two gigabit broadband subscriptions in the fixed broadband network, cable broadband and Ethernet technology. There is a need for speed, as the amount of data being used is constantly increasing.

Finns still need to brush up on their information security skills. According to a recent survey that we commissioned3), only 54% of Finns feel that they are sufficiently knowledgable about data security threats. Another survey4) shows that Finnish companies are also inadequately prepared for cyber threats. At DNA, we consider improving cyber resilience to be a common challenge for everyone in Finland. Our parent company, Telenor, announced the establishment of a new Nordic company, Telenor Cyberdefence, in June. This will create opportunities to further expand our cybersecurity offering.

We have also been actively revising our brand strategy in 2024. DNA is an attitude brand that dares to challenge, experiment and care. A strong brand also makes us stand out from our competitors – a strong brand’s most important task is to make it easier to decide what to buy. I am sure that our brand’s key message, dare, will be visible to our customers in many ways during the course of the year.

In May and June, DNA has also been highlighting a topic that is personally important to me: humane leadership. In podcasts on this topic, I invited leading experts from a number of fields to share their insights and ideas. The goal was to spark off public debate and promote more human leadership at all organisational levels. The podcast project is also an excellent reflection of DNA’s corporate culture, which is centred on our employer promise of a humane and one-of-a-kind workplace.

When it comes to DNA’s operating environment, it is important to note that the Finnish economy is still in recession, even though the Bank of Finland’s June forecast predicted that a slow recovery is on the horizon5⁾. Inflation has clearly slowed down, and the resulting improvement in household purchasing power will help private consumption to recover. However, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza continue to cause global uncertainty that is also being reflected in Finland. DNA has prepared for both changes in the geopolitical situation and a rise in influence operations, data breaches and sabotage attempts fuelled by growing unrest.

Jussi Tolvanen

