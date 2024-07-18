SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 18, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Game7 Platform

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today has announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Game7 , a prominent Web3 gaming community and accelerator. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly interact with Game7's ecosystem of resources and initiatives.

Game7 is a community-driven platform focused on accelerating the adoption of Web3 gaming through grants, education, and strategic capital. The organization provides valuable resources and funding opportunities to advance the development of blockchain-based games and related technologies.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily access Game7's grants platform, educational resources, and community initiatives directly from their wallet interface. OKX Wallet users can now participate in Game7's ecosystem, apply for grants, and engage with the broader Web3 gaming community more efficiently, fostering innovation and growth in the blockchain gaming space.

