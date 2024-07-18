18th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|17th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,943
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|647.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|659.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|651.1826
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|651.1826
|3,943
|647.00
|659.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|17 July 2024 08:12:55
|19
|647.00
|XLON
|00287111670TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:30:23
|141
|647.00
|XLON
|00287112148TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:30:23
|423
|647.00
|XLON
|00287112149TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:30:49
|149
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112160TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:50:22
|601
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112641TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:50:22
|274
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112642TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:53:10
|62
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112758TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:53:10
|66
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112759TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:56:09
|30
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112854TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:56:09
|84
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112855TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:56:09
|9
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112856TRLO1
|17 July 2024 08:59:35
|122
|649.00
|XLON
|00287112941TRLO1
|17 July 2024 09:26:47
|672
|649.00
|XLON
|00287113659TRLO1
|17 July 2024 11:36:58
|267
|656.00
|XLON
|00287116985TRLO1
|17 July 2024 11:36:58
|115
|656.00
|XLON
|00287116986TRLO1
|17 July 2024 11:36:58
|106
|656.00
|XLON
|00287116987TRLO1
|17 July 2024 11:37:02
|131
|655.00
|XLON
|00287116995TRLO1
|17 July 2024 11:37:02
|36
|656.00
|XLON
|00287116996TRLO1
|17 July 2024 11:55:39
|90
|654.00
|XLON
|00287117294TRLO1
|17 July 2024 13:47:57
|4
|654.00
|XLON
|00287119633TRLO1
|17 July 2024 13:59:27
|7
|654.00
|XLON
|00287119869TRLO1
|17 July 2024 14:53:34
|77
|656.00
|XLON
|00287122180TRLO1
|17 July 2024 14:53:34
|20
|656.00
|XLON
|00287122181TRLO1
|17 July 2024 15:59:17
|22
|659.00
|XLON
|00287125257TRLO1
|17 July 2024 15:59:17
|170
|659.00
|XLON
|00287125258TRLO1
|17 July 2024 15:59:29
|6
|658.00
|XLON
|00287125261TRLO1
|17 July 2024 15:59:29
|83
|658.00
|XLON
|00287125262TRLO1
|17 July 2024 15:59:29
|157
|658.00
|XLON
|00287125263TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970