18th July 2024

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:17th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,943
Lowest price per share (pence):647.00
Highest price per share (pence):659.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):651.1826

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON651.18263,943647.00659.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
17 July 2024 08:12:5519647.00XLON00287111670TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:30:23141647.00XLON00287112148TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:30:23423647.00XLON00287112149TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:30:49149649.00XLON00287112160TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:50:22601649.00XLON00287112641TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:50:22274649.00XLON00287112642TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:53:1062649.00XLON00287112758TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:53:1066649.00XLON00287112759TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:56:0930649.00XLON00287112854TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:56:0984649.00XLON00287112855TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:56:099649.00XLON00287112856TRLO1
17 July 2024 08:59:35122649.00XLON00287112941TRLO1
17 July 2024 09:26:47672649.00XLON00287113659TRLO1
17 July 2024 11:36:58267656.00XLON00287116985TRLO1
17 July 2024 11:36:58115656.00XLON00287116986TRLO1
17 July 2024 11:36:58106656.00XLON00287116987TRLO1
17 July 2024 11:37:02131655.00XLON00287116995TRLO1
17 July 2024 11:37:0236656.00XLON00287116996TRLO1
17 July 2024 11:55:3990654.00XLON00287117294TRLO1
17 July 2024 13:47:574654.00XLON00287119633TRLO1
17 July 2024 13:59:277654.00XLON00287119869TRLO1
17 July 2024 14:53:3477656.00XLON00287122180TRLO1
17 July 2024 14:53:3420656.00XLON00287122181TRLO1
17 July 2024 15:59:1722659.00XLON00287125257TRLO1
17 July 2024 15:59:17170659.00XLON00287125258TRLO1
17 July 2024 15:59:296658.00XLON00287125261TRLO1
17 July 2024 15:59:2983658.00XLON00287125262TRLO1
17 July 2024 15:59:29157658.00XLON00287125263TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970