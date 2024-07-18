SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 18, 2024.

OKX Compound DeFi Bonus Reaches 150M Milestone

OKX is thrilled to announce that our Compound DeFi Bonus campaign has hit an impressive 150 million milestone in total deposits. This achievement underscores the growing popularity and success of our initiative, which offers users the opportunity to earn substantial bonuses on Compound via OKX Wallet.

Limited Time Remaining: Act Now!

We want to remind our community that there are only a few days left to participate in this exciting event. The campaign is set to conclude on July 25, 2024, at 10:00 UTC. Don't miss out on this chance to maximize your returns with additional ARB and OP rewards!

How to Participate:

Connect your OKX Wallet to our DeFi platform. Deposit your USDC, USDT, or ETH into the designated Compound pools on Arbitrum. Alternatively, deposit your USDT or USDC into the Compound pools on Optimism. Start earning your share of the bonus pool, which includes up to 400K ARB and 40K OP tokens!

New Rewards Available:

We're excited to announce that the Arbitrum Foundation has prepared an additional 100K ARB for distribution, extending the bonus period and increasing the total bonus pool to an impressive 400K ARB and 40K OP!

Important Note: Users joining the event after 10:00 UTC on July 15, 2024, will be eligible for these new rewards.

Don't let this opportunity slip away! Join now and start maximizing your DeFi returns with OKX and Compound. More information on the campaign can be found here.

Remember, in the world of DeFi, every moment counts. Engage with OKX today and be part of the future of finance!

