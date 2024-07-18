Silver Crown Royalties Receives Conditional Approval to Trade on Cboe

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (“Silver Crown”, “SCRi”, the “Corporation”, or the “Company”) is ‎pleased to announce that the Cboe Canada Inc. stock exchange (“Cboe Canada”) has granted conditional approval of the Company's listing application and that the common shares of the Company will be listed and commence trading on Cboe Canada at the open of the market on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our conditional approval to list on Cboe Canada. Having a target listing date of July 25 for a pure silver equity vehicle is truly special and the culmination of several years of hard work for our team. This milestone marks a significant step forward for Silver Crown and should provide us with increased visibility as well as access to a broader investor base. The listing should also lower our cost of equity capital, enabling us to accelerate growth, expand our market presence, and deliver greater value to our shareholders with less dilution.”

ABOUT CBOE CANADA

Cboe Canada is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future.

ABOUT SILVER CROWN ROYALTIES INC.

Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a pre-IPO stage revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as byproduct credits. SCRi aims to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. SCRi presently has two sources of revenues and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.

For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures

Chairman and CEO

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

